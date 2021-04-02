Op-Ed: Fashions Buzzy Tech Initiatives Alone Won’t Solve Its Sustainability Problems

We’re a tech-obsessed company and fashion brands know it. In 2007, the average consumer was spending about $ 1,200 a year on technology, a figure that has grown significantly since then, with the U.S. consumer tech market alone expected to hit $ 461 billion this year. While consumers easily spend on various high-end tech gadgets and services (in 2019, the average American household had 11 smart devices), most are much less willing to pay extra when it comes to durable clothing and accessories. A survey by IBM and Morning Consult found that consumers would pay about $ 3 more or a total of $ 14 on average for a sustainably produced t-shirt. That’s a dollar less than the minimum hourly wage in Los Angeles.

This comparison between technology and the t-shirt may help explain why many companies are striving to create a sustainable fashion model more focused on innovative and marketable technological advancements, such as the use of more recycled fabrics or the adoption of non-traditional materials such as mushrooms, rather than more fundamental technological advances. efforts that go to the heart of mass manufacturing operations. A constant stream of headlines suggests not only that these new technologies are the key to setting fashion on the path to a more sustainable future; they also create the appearance of booming progress.

However, a closer look at these regularly reported efforts tells a different story.

Buzzy Tech and marketable initiatives

On the one hand, despite widespread marketing, with often brilliant images, most of these sustainability-focused initiatives represent a tiny amount of a company’s total product offering. Retail giant ASOS’s recycled capsule collection, for example, which launched in September 2020, represents just 29 of retailers’ 80,000 SKUs, or 0.03% of the company’s product offering. ‘company. On a related note, as part of its overall circularity strategy to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, Ralph Lauren revealed that it will offer Cradle to Cradle Certified produced by 2025. The multinational lifestyle brand, which generates $ 6.2 billion in annual revenue from approximately 15 different product lines producing everything from cashmere sweaters to its famous polo shirts and chinos, n has not yet specified which items would fall under this certification system. He did, however, reveal that he had set himself a goal of making [just] five emblematic products linked to the Cradle to Cradle certification.

Yet H&M is one of the busiest companies when it comes to tech-related PR announcements. LOOP machine to its long-standing conscious collection. Meanwhile, the Swedish fast-fashion giant, which retains the title of one of the world’s largest clothing retailers, produces millions of clothes each year, most of which are ready to be recycled after some wear in exchange for ‘a 15% credit. to a client next purchase.

Beyond the relatively small impact of corporate sustainability initiatives compared to the power of marketing that surrounds them, a more fundamental problem arises. A quick read of any fashion sustainability report quickly reveals that most companies rely almost exclusively on trendy tech initiatives and / or carbon offsets to meet their sustainability goals, instead of re-examining their own. growth models.

Basic business logic states that a company can increase profits by increasing volume, margins, or a combination of both. While the brands that occupy the upper end of the fashion industry spectrum in many cases benefit significantly from strengthened margins for things like branded eyewear and coated canvas handbags bearing brands, the industry as a whole has increasingly turned to volume to increase revenue, especially as mass market margins have fallen. This has fueled a race to the bottom in both wages and quality, which is, of course, a critical part of the fashion sustainability problem.

It is not all gloomy and gloomy. From a production standpoint, there seem to be some outliers. Prada, for example, which was the first big name in luxury to prioritize sustainability by tying its efforts to a five-year loan of 50 million euros ($ 55 million) from the Crdit Agricole group, appears to be a promising candidate. In addition to the sustainability obligation, the Milan-based group has announced that it will stop markdowns in 2019 in order to better preserve margins, a process that likely sees it being more cautious about how much it produces each. season. (And in fact, during a earnings call in March, Prada Group executives revealed that it was able to avoid excess inventory, and therefore markdowns, which in turn drastically improved its positioning. on prices.)

What about the data?

The constant overproduction, the endless quest for scale and the downward spiral of wages are key issues that stand out in fashion’s quest to clean up its act, but more than that, transparency continues to be an issue. Despite endless marketing around their sustainability efforts, in most cases brands currently do not have to publish data on their progress, nor prove how these technologies allow them to continue to increase production while at the same time. creating a net reduction in their total greenhouse. gas emission.

Still, that could change, something that would pose a real problem for smoke modes and reflect the sustainability strategy. Investors and regulators who are increasingly attentive to the correspondence between brand marketing and their actions care about the bottom line and materiality, not what creates the best PR story.

SEC Acting Commissioner Allison Lee recently called on the public to comment on a series of climate and ESG-related disclosures Given the outbreak investor interest because companies report in different ways, ranging from traditional SEC filings to something that almost looks like an advertising brochure. With this in mind, how can investors be sure that the information is reliable? She asked. Of the fifteen topics the SEC calls for commenting on “quantified and measured information or metrics that should be disclosed because it may be material to an investment or voting decision,” what “registrants [are] do internally to assess or project climate scenarios, and what information from or regarding such internal assessments should be disclosed to investors to inform investment and voting decisions.

Days after Acting Lees Commission called for public comment, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw said in a statement to the Asset management committee on March 19, investors have different opinions on what sustainability means and how ESG factors influence their investment decisions. As such, the role of the committees is to facilitate the disclosure of important information to investors, [b]To be useful to investors, disclosures must be meaningful. This is especially true for ESG-related disclosures, as they are too often inconsistent and incomparable.

What we should be working towards, she said, is a clear disclosure regime that produces consistent, comparable, reliable and understandable ESG disclosures for investors.

The fashion industry (and others) should work towards a similar, consistent, comparable, reliable and understandable disclosure regime. In other words: a seamless solution, which is precisely what the current sustainability plan is not, and yet the industry must recognize that sustainability will never be achieved through technology alone, as attractive whatever those efforts. . A small collection of recycled but heavily advertised capsules from a fast fashion titan, here, or a series of certified flyers from a multi-billion dollar company, there, is mathematically intangible.

The mainstream press and consumers may not do the math, but investors and regulators will.

Kristen fanarakis founded the brand made in Los Angeles Timeless with the conviction that fashion must look to its past to find the way to a more sustainable future. She has spent over a decade working on Wall Street in currency investing, sales, and trading, and works with the Center for Financial Policy in Washington, DC.