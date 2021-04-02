13 best spring dresses for warmer weather

Spring has officially arrived and we feel inspired to refresh our wardrobe a bit. If you’re like us, you’re ready to ditch your leggings and sweaters for fun dresses and celebrate the arrival of the sunny days.

To help you get started on your spring shopping, Shop TODAY has rounded up 13 dresses you are sure to love. From casual finds like summer dresses to alluring floral dresses, you’ll find everything you need to rock spring in style on this list.

Spring dresses under $ 30

Pretty with polka dots! This alluring dress is available in long and short sleeves, making it perfect for a transitional season like spring. The stretchy fabric and pull-on design make this a comfortable option, perfect to wear while you’re working at home or running errands, and we just love the flowy silhouette.

Want to look polished without looking too buttoned up? A shirt dress offers the best of both worlds. This chic option from Target brand “A New Day” is an affordable addition to your spring wardrobe and the perfect way to get back to wearing real street clothes after spending a year in loungewear.

Loungewear isn’t going anywhere, but every now and then we feel like changing our leggings and slipping into something a little more fun. Universal Thread’s cotton t-shirt dress makes us very excited to kick off a new season, especially with its adorable puffed sleeves. And, at such an affordable price, we also won’t feel bad choosing a few of the eight color options available.

Related

Spring dresses under $ 50

After months of snow, we can’t wait to see the flowers bloom again, but we’ll be content with this cheery floral dress in the meantime. The V-neck design features flowing sleeves and a wraparound front that flatters a range of shapes. The price is certainly right too!

As the temperature starts to heat up, we always like to go into spring with longer dresses that provide a bit more coverage. Gap’s flowing sleeve midi dress falls just below the knee and has a sassy tiered hem and flowing sleeves that make us smile. As if that wasn’t enough, it also has handy pockets!

Floral prints can get a bit loud at times, but Calvin Klein has struck the perfect balance between sunshine and sophistication with this mini shirt dress. The black fabric provides a stark contrast to the bright white flower print and the dress is easy to dress up or down.

Related

Spring dresses under $ 85

Long two-piece dress with polka dots

Look cute with polka dots this season! This trendy two-piece maxi dress from Lulu’s features a cropped tank top with eye-catching straps, a tiered silhouette and side pockets. It’s also available in two colors, including one of the hottest hues of the season.

Land’s End chambray shirt dress

Three cheers for the chambray! Denim-like fabric is true multitasking and one of our favorite styles when we want to look put together but not overdone. This knee-length shirt dress is made from super soft cotton and features stylish details like a curved hem and pockets that add a bit of polish. Yet our favorite aspect is the fact that it’s machine washable!

Talk about upgrading your basic t-shirt. This striped midi t-shirt dress by Loft adds a feminine touch to an otherwise relaxed look and can be easily transposed from spring to summer, then reused again in the fall. A drawstring waistband provides a sporty vibe, and a side slit polishes things up with a playful touch.

Related

Spring dresses that are worth the effort

The animal print is one of those designs that seems to transcend the seasons and works pretty much any time of the year. Banana Republic looks forward to warmer weather with this flowy, fitted leopard print dress. The sheer fabric and lining of the camisole is nice and airy for spring, while providing a little more coverage for colder days. Plus, puffed shoulders are just plain chic!

Straight from one of the biggest brands in sun protection clothing, this tasteful tunic dress offers both fashion and functionality. UPF 50+ fabric blocks 98% of UV rays so you can safely enjoy the outdoors this spring, and the lightweight, silky material feels great against the skin.

Spring weather can range from sunny and warm to rainy and cold, so we’re always drawn to dresses that we can easily layer on this time of year. This cute slip dress looks fabulous when worn with a tough leather jacket and ankle boots or can look playful with a white t-shirt and sneakers. The bodycon silhouette features a hooded neckline and side slit and comes in eight colors.

We haven’t been able to celebrate special occasions too much in person over the past year or so, but clearer days are on the way, and we’re definitely ready to show off a new dress or two, like this wrap dress. by DKNY. The stunning dress features a lovely pink floral print and elegant balloon sleeves that add a soft touch of feminine detail.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more offers, buying advice and recommendations for economical products, download the new app TODAY and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!