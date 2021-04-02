Shop for spring jackets for a transition time

The emergence of spring heralds similar behavior every year. The vast majority of us won’t stop for long to absorb all the possible sunlight that daylight offers. The problem then lies in the temperature difference between the time we dress during the hottest hour of the day and the drop that follows a few hours later. Has anyone else walked home from the park chattering lately? Enter: the transitional weather jacket that should be worn at a minimum and worn at best throughout the day. We speak with our employees to assess the jackets they rely on to help them through this unstable time of transition.

Jessica Teves, Content Manager

Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket My ride-or-die jacket for inclement weather I’ve had this durable denim piece for years, and I can’t tell you how much I love it on those days when it’s still chilly in the air, but it is not cold enough for a full winter jacket. Also, pro tip: I prefer the men’s version, it’s a more boxer fit and slightly longer, and I highly recommend taking steps so you can layer sweaters. Levi’s

Leather biker jacket OK, so yes, I already own several black leather jackets, but none are as boxy as this gorgeous number. This paired with matching gray or beige sweatshirts gives a real spring look. Who smells me? Acne Studios

Idris waterproof hooded raincoat Barbour is a century-old, historic brand that has stood the test of time to ensure its all-weather products are made to last. That said, I really like this army green waterproof jacket that has a lot of pockets (very, very essential for me) and a longer cut. I will probably order multiple sizes as I like a looser fit on outerwear. Barbour

Camille Freestone, Associate Style Editor

Shangrila puffer I am obsessed with all of Yali Tribe’s innovative outerwear styles. My last obsession? Their cross between a blazer and a down jacket. As the jacket is a statement in itself, I plan to use it to dress up the simplest of sets of jeans, a white t-shirt, and sneakers. Yali tribe

Kensington utility jacket A stunning utility jacket is a staple in almost any wardrobe, regardless of personal style. This particular take on Canadian label Ellie Mae Studios is the perfect weight for the weather right now, and its sleeves are wide enough to accommodate all of your chunky sweaters. for me. Ellie Mae Studios

Blackhorse Lane Denim Jacket This jacket from the sustainable brand Toast fills the role of a denim jacket while bypassing the traditional hue / silhouette of the classic style which can sometimes feel a bit tired. Another transition time favorite, I put it on recently for my late night walks in the park. GRILL

Nick Papa, Head of Brand Partnerships

Hayden jacket in wool and silk blend I’m all about anything oversized, especially outerwear. This loose-fit, dropped-shoulder jacket is the perfect transition piece for hot spring temperatures. It’s an easy piece that can go over a hoodie with sweatshirts for a coffee run or dress up with a fitted shirt to make up for the oversized fit with looser pants. This piece could also be a must-have for you! Nanushka

Minard jacket I’ve seen the “shacket” pretty much everywhere lately, and I’m keeping an eye out for this AllSaints wool blend option. It’s a classic silhouette with the weight of a jacket that can be layered on top of thicker sweaters or a plain t-shirt. I would wear it with ivory pants and a matching long sleeve for a monochrome moment. All saints

Alan Parka Completely practical and fully functional, a parka is a must-have as spring approaches. I love the large pockets on this one with the contrasting silver snap detail, and the hoodie is a must have for those days you’re out and about caught in a random downpour without an umbrella. APC

Leya Kaufman, Sales Manager

2 in 1 raincoat It’s either my springtime soul mate or just a newly discovered wardrobe staple. I can’t wait to pair it with sweatshirts and white sneakers this season. There’s something a little daring about a shiny white raincoat, too. It might even encourage me to venture outside on those less sunny days. Banana republic

Roz peplum jacket with drawstring I am always 100% for bespoke, flattering pieces in exceptional hues. So it was honestly love at first sight with this jacket. The color is perfect, the roof could well be the antidote to any spring collapse. Veronica beard

Oversized denim jacket My spring uniform usually consists of oversized denim jackets draped over tank tops and short shorts. So every year I tend to add another piece of denim into my weekend style rotation. This year I’m all about this exceptionally light wash. Premium? It’s total theft. Zara

Rachel Pickus, Associate Creative Producer

Woven square shoulder trench coat What is even spring without a big trench? Every year, I search high and low for the perfect coat, to enter the summer empty-handed. This season, however, I think I have found the silhouette perfectly loose with a ripped waist and padded shoulders. Swoon! The Frankie Shop

Jansport fleece jacket To be completely honest, 75% of the time I leave my apartment, I wear sportswear. While real workout might be missing from my schedule, there’s no denying that the leggings and fleece combo has become my daily uniform. That being said, it’s about time I upgraded my favorite fleece to something a little elevated. An oxymoron, sure, but there’s no denying that Sandy Liang makes the fanciest jackets, and it’s about time I got one. Sandy Liang