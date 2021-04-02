Fashion
New dress code one step closer for Sydney school after students push for change | Provincial | News
SYDNEY, Nova Scotia –
Sydney Academy students could wear crop tops, tank tops and cropped shorts without fear or repercussion soon.
Wording for the new dress code guidelines, called the dress standard, created by a student committee was tweaked and approved by the school’s student advisory committee in a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The student committee was formed to act as a liaison between students and administration after students staged a protest in December because many felt female students were unfairly targeted by the current dress code.
Presented to the advisory committee at the January meeting, the new policy consists of four statements and is relatively general.
There are no examples of specific clothing such as tube tops or swimwear. However, he indicates that wearing “intimate clothing” without something covering it is not allowed; nor to wear clothes that do not cover the groin, buttocks and nipples.
The code also prohibits wearing clothing with words and / or images depicting or implicating violence, discrimination, vulgarity or racism.
In two cases, specific examples of clothing were removed and the advisory board added a statement that school administrators were responsible for ensuring that the dress code was observed.
“I think the dress code seems very reasonable and it will be much better to make it operational,” said student committee representative Brigid Milburn.
“I totally agree with this new dress code because I feel like … anyone can interpret what is reasonable to wear and what is not,” said Lemuela Ajuwon, a colleague representing the student committee.
IMPORTANCE OF LANGUAGE
The new dress standard also includes a guideline on how to wear safe clothing for different activities – examples of what is not acceptable were high heels in gymnastics class and puff-sleeved shirts in a chemistry lab.
The wording change took half the hour-long meeting because the committee wanted to ensure that the wording agreed now would be applicable in the future.
“Everything changes so quickly … and styles change so often for the students that I don’t know if what we decide today will work in September,” said teacher Heather Urquhart.
Principal Kevin Deveaux added: “This is exactly why we came into conflict with politics, as dress standards in the community have changed so drastically (over the years).”
This is the reason why examples of specific clothing like crop tops, muscle shirts and short shorts have been removed and the statement that the school administration is responsible for the administration of policy has been added.
“Where I am it is very difficult for me to approach a student. I let everyone know that I will not approach any student unless it is very, very clear that it goes way beyond that. of what would be in our policy, “said to want to add the statement of responsibility of the school administration.
“If we say it’s not intimate clothing, it should be clearly intimate clothing, like wearing a bra to school alone or a man who just comes in underpants. Not even underpants, it should. be skinny briefs. “
Although the wording of the new dress standard for Sydney Academy students has been approved by the advisory committee, it is not yet in effect.
The revised guidelines will be considered one last time at the next committee meeting on April 28.
Noreen MacKinnon chaired the meeting and commended the student committee for their “wonderful job” in developing the policy.
“We know that a lot of effort went into making the presentations, collecting the data, presenting at our last meeting. So we want to thank the students,” she said.
“We really appreciate your work. And the beauty of SAC is to work in partnership with … the school community and especially the students.”
Nicole Sullivan is an immigration / diversity and education reporter for the Cape Breton Post.
RELATED:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]