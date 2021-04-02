New dress code one step closer for Sydney school after students push for change | Provincial | News

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia –

Sydney Academy students could wear crop tops, tank tops and cropped shorts without fear or repercussion soon.

Wording for the new dress code guidelines, called the dress standard, created by a student committee was tweaked and approved by the school’s student advisory committee in a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The student committee was formed to act as a liaison between students and administration after students staged a protest in December because many felt female students were unfairly targeted by the current dress code.

Presented to the advisory committee at the January meeting, the new policy consists of four statements and is relatively general.

There are no examples of specific clothing such as tube tops or swimwear. However, he indicates that wearing “intimate clothing” without something covering it is not allowed; nor to wear clothes that do not cover the groin, buttocks and nipples.

The code also prohibits wearing clothing with words and / or images depicting or implicating violence, discrimination, vulgarity or racism.

In two cases, specific examples of clothing were removed and the advisory board added a statement that school administrators were responsible for ensuring that the dress code was observed.

“I think the dress code seems very reasonable and it will be much better to make it operational,” said student committee representative Brigid Milburn.

“I totally agree with this new dress code because I feel like … anyone can interpret what is reasonable to wear and what is not,” said Lemuela Ajuwon, a colleague representing the student committee.

Lemuela Ajuwon, 15, at Sydney Academy, the day after she and other students successfully asked the school’s advisory board to make dress code changes. Part of a mini-council appointed by teachers after the December protest, Ajuwon spoke at the virtual advisory council meeting on January 21. NICOLE SULLIVAN • CAPE BRETON POST

IMPORTANCE OF LANGUAGE

The new dress standard also includes a guideline on how to wear safe clothing for different activities – examples of what is not acceptable were high heels in gymnastics class and puff-sleeved shirts in a chemistry lab.

The wording change took half the hour-long meeting because the committee wanted to ensure that the wording agreed now would be applicable in the future.

“Everything changes so quickly … and styles change so often for the students that I don’t know if what we decide today will work in September,” said teacher Heather Urquhart.

Principal Kevin Deveaux added: “This is exactly why we came into conflict with politics, as dress standards in the community have changed so drastically (over the years).”

This is the reason why examples of specific clothing like crop tops, muscle shirts and short shorts have been removed and the statement that the school administration is responsible for the administration of policy has been added.

“Where I am it is very difficult for me to approach a student. I let everyone know that I will not approach any student unless it is very, very clear that it goes way beyond that. of what would be in our policy, “said to want to add the statement of responsibility of the school administration.

“If we say it’s not intimate clothing, it should be clearly intimate clothing, like wearing a bra to school alone or a man who just comes in underpants. Not even underpants, it should. be skinny briefs. “

Although the wording of the new dress standard for Sydney Academy students has been approved by the advisory committee, it is not yet in effect.

The revised guidelines will be considered one last time at the next committee meeting on April 28.

Noreen MacKinnon chaired the meeting and commended the student committee for their “wonderful job” in developing the policy.

“We know that a lot of effort went into making the presentations, collecting the data, presenting at our last meeting. So we want to thank the students,” she said.

“We really appreciate your work. And the beauty of SAC is to work in partnership with … the school community and especially the students.”

Nicole Sullivan is an immigration / diversity and education reporter for the Cape Breton Post.

