GAMMA: the graphene jacket you can wear in all climates

Within days, a few Hong Kong scientists and engineers exploded onto the internet for their wildly successful Kickstarter project, GAMMA.

Their company, Wear Graphene, invented GAMMA, the very first all-weather jacket infused with Supreme Graphene. Graphene is a Nobel Prize-winning nanoparticle known to be the hardest, thinnest, and most flexible material on Earth.

In just one week on Kickstarter, GAMMA has garnered over 300,000 backers from around the world, making it the success of the year on the platform.

What makes GAMMA so special?

There are three things that set this jacket apart from the rest: the power of supreme graphene, internal heating elements, and a sharp look.

Graphene: the future of clothing (and much more)

Graphene is a material of the 21st century. It was only discovered in 2004. Since then, connoisseurs expected it to revolutionize most industries (once we figured out how to use it).

The strongest, thinnest, and most flexible material known to man, graphene has the power to supercharge all of our products, including:

Superhero force

Conductivity without resistance

Antimicrobial cleanliness

Hypoallergenic protection

Insect repellent

Waterproof and windproof climate control

UV resistant skin protection

Thermoregulating temperature control

And that brings ALL of that to the GAMMA jacket. Wear Graphene is one of the first labs / brands to successfully infuse graphene into textiles. It infused all of GAMMA’s fibers with graphene, making it the first all-weather sportswear.

GAMMA is virtually indestructible. Graphene makes it insensitive to tears, tears and fraying. It is even puncture-proof and cannot be damaged by sharp knives.

This makes it perfect for tackling the most difficult hikes and climbs. It will also protect you from scuffs and cuts despite its insane lightness (it weighs about as much as a hoodie).

Because it is waterproof, windproof and UV resistant, GAMMA will keep you cool and protected from the elements no matter the weather conditions. Unlike most windbreakers, GAMMA graphene will not let any cold pass through the barrier.

The all-climate comfort of GAMMA is complemented by the ability of graphenes to transfer heat evenly throughout its trellis structure. High performance GAMMA insulation will keep you warm from your torso to your fingertips. And in hot weather, it will expel excess heat to keep you cool. Graphene reacts to your body like a second skin for unparalleled insulation without puffiness or sweaty discomfort.

Graphene wicks away moisture, so it will keep your skin dry even if you use it for jogging or for strenuous activity. And since it’s also antimicrobial, it will never develop sweat or bacteria odors. You can wear it for your morning run, come home to take a shower, and then wear the same jacket to work.

Graphene is so versatile that it makes GAMMA the only jacket you will need all year round, no matter where you live or travel. Whether you want to run to the store for a little butter or walk to the top of a mountain, GAMMA will keep you safe, secluded and comfortable.

Internal heating for extreme cold

Graphene is an incredible insulator. But, without a heat source, it cannot keep you warm. This is where the few other graphene garments fall short. When the temperature is cold enough, your body heat is not enough.

That’s why GAMMA comes with built-in heating elements that generate extra heat when you need it. To use them, just put an external battery in one of the pockets of the jacket. Then you can select your jacket temperature with just the push of a button.

The three GAMMA heating elements can heat up to 50 ° C / 120 ° F in seconds. Then the graphene will go to work dispersing this heat evenly throughout the jacket.

With the heating elements on, GAMMA can keep you warm even in subzero temperatures. GAMMA can protect you from temperatures as cold as -30 ° C / -20 ° F, making it an ideal jacket for winter camping, skiing, and living in snowstorm prone locations.

And remember, you won’t have to bundle up. GAMMA can do all of this despite weighing around a pound.

A style that adapts to all occasions

One of the reasons that Wear Graphenes GAMMA has become so popular is that it looks cool as hell. It has a sporty softshell jacket look that makes you feel like you’re coming from the slopes or the trails. It is also tapered to slim your waist while puffing your chest.

GAMMA isn’t just for sports, either. It’s supposed to be the only jacket you need and it looks great in almost any occasion. You can use it as a slip-on jacket, winter coat, windbreaker, rain jacket, and more. You can wear it to work and to the bar too. Its jet black color and sharp trims are professional and refined.

Style doesn’t mean much without function. GAMMA comes with 10 pockets, two of which are hidden to protect travel documents or cash when you’re on the go. It comes with straps to secure your hood, waist and wrists in extreme weather conditions. And, it has built-in fingerless gloves to keep those palms protected and warm. How cool is that?

Add graphene to your wardrobe with GAMMA

Whether you fancy being a fashion guru or like to wear the same thing every day, GAMMA will work for you.

We can pretty much guarantee that you have ZERO graphene clothing in your closet right now.

It needs to be rectified. This eternal super material is simply better for you. And, GAMMA makes you look better too.

You can wear GAMMA everyday for any occasion without having to question yourself in front of the mirror. Is it easy? Or, pop it when it comes time to impress your hiking buddies or your tennis partner.

It lasts forever, so be sure you will find plenty of ways to use it.

