Halle Berry wears sexy, see-through dress for photoshoot with boyfriend Van Hunt





Halle Berry wants the world to know that she is in love with her new man. The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. In the photo series, Berry looks striking in a sheer red dress that is long on the floor and inflamed, as she poses barefoot alongside her boyfriend. Hunt also dressed for the impromptu photoshoot, wearing an abstract print overcoat with gray pants, a brown beret and high top Vans sneakers. The gorgeous couple hold hands and shine in the pictures. "It's not a lukewarm kind of love," Berry wrote in the caption. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Hunt recently opened at Entertainment tonight about his relationship with Berry and how he was welcomed into his little family with his two children, Nala, 13, and Maceo, 7. "Their family has this ritual where, and I don't think they want me to say it, they get together and just have a little gratitude of the day and so, you know, they got me into that and me. have welcomed into this and it was just beautiful, "said Hunt AND of how he celebrated his 51st birthday with Berry's family. "It was just caring, caring, and kind and she really is the kind of person she is, so it was beautiful." The musician added that Berry was his ultimate muse. "The inspiration for our relationship goes through everything, even in my parenting role," he said. "I'm a completely different person, I can put it that way, and I think it has improved every aspect of my life."

