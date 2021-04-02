3 fashion trends you’ll see everywhere this winter, according to a trend forecasting expert





Spring has arrived and with it we have removed the layers this year from sweatpants and hoodies and welcome a new line of clothing. However, as fashion trends evolve, we are already looking ahead to months ahead for Fall / Winter 2021 to be exact. Yet another virtual fashion month has passed and you might be wondering what fall / winter 2021 fashion trends you can already wear this spring / summer season. (Because besides being fashion savvy, we are all about efficiency and durability and that means fostering trends that you can wear throughout the seasons.) To find out what will be trending until the end of DST and beyond, we spoke with trend forecaster Agus Panzoni. If you’re all about TikTok or TrendTok, as Panzoni likes to call it, you’ve probably stumbled upon its #content on your FYP. With 160K tracking (and more and more!) @thealgorythm, Paznoni focuses on sharing trends research with TikTok users, trends to avoid and, of course, trends to watch. Long before algorithms ruled our daily lives, this fashion lover of Argentinian origin moved to the United States to study economics in Boston. However, it wasn’t until Panzoni studied abroad in Australia and was invited to Sydney Fashion Week that she was introduced to the world of trend research via a WGSN presentation. It seems many didn’t even know the industry existed, but resonated strongly with the concept of it. It’s crazy to think that my TikTok created this aha! moment that I experienced during Sydney Fashion Week for a lot more people! My account is called @thealgorythm to highlight the importance of algorithms in growing trends. With people spending more time indoors due to COVID 19, the fashion stimuli are coming from the online world, which is ruled by algorithms, Panzoni shared with Teen vogue. After I graduated, I applied dozens of times for different positions in the company without success. Finally, I contacted a fellow economist on LinkedIn who worked in the industry and she opened the door for me. Unfortunately my time at the agency was cut short due to a visa delay, Panzoni shared with Teen vogue. Fortunately, that didn’t stop Panzoni, and her love for trends led her to create her TikTok account. My goal is to highlight sustainable small businesses and ultimately change the trending narrative for something more sustainable. The best Panzoni tip for anyone trying to break into the world of trend forecasting? You need to be able to spot the stylistic patterns while seeing the narrative that connects people to those design choices. Below, write down the top three fashion trends that Panzoni spotted for fall / winter, how to adapt them with the seasons and where to buy them! 1. Cloudwear According to Panzoni, comfortable clothes are not going anywhere, they are becoming more and more dreamy. In 2020, we saw the rise of quilted / upholstered accessories such as the padded sandal and the quilted bag. As these coins make a comeback in 2021 with the addition of padded scarves from Holzweiler this is the season when quilting and down fillings are take charge of the clothes. We have seen it everywhere in quilted skirts by Eckhaus Latta at Cowgirls Quilted Coats. If you like maximalism, a brand to watch out for is Dingyun Zhang. If you’re not sure which cloud-inspired item you should invest in, Panzoni recommends a down jacket or padded accessories, especially for small businesses like Findrs Keepers. Stand Studio Jacinda puffer jacket 2. Royalcore







