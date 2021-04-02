Somerset Patriots are the Yankees’ new farm club, so they’ll be dressing the party

The Somerset Patriots are proud and honored of this year’s big leap at the Yankees Double-A Farm Club after being an independent ball powerhouse for years, and they want to show it every time they take the field.

As Patriots players strive to become Yankees, they will look like Yankees wearing navy stripes for home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

Introducing the Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat writers

The Patriots unveiled three new styles of uniforms on Friday, and each will include a touch of Yankee pride.

I think the Somerset Patriots role in the community doesn’t just provide the New York Yankees with the best place to play their prospects, Patriots owner Steve Kalafer recently told NJ Advance Media. I think the Somerset Patriots are also a real history lesson for baseball and New York Yankees history. Their history is so rich and so rooted in tradition. It is probably one of the most famous brands in the world.

Here are the highlights from the Patriots’ outing detailing their uniforms:

The uniforms are designed to honor the long history and iconic look of the Yankees.

The home jerseys will now feature navy stripes with the PATRIOTS wordmark in twill on the chest in navy blue and edged in burgundy. The navy blue numbers, also highlighted in burgundy on the back, will continue to be the style used by the Patriots throughout their existence. The Patriots secondary logo is featured on the left sleeve and the Yankees primary logo is featured on the right sleeve. The MiLB logo is located on the back of the neck in navy blue, black and silver.

The pants worn at home will also feature the fine navy blue stripes.

The Road Gray Jerseys feature SOMERSET in a lightweight kiss cut twill written to the front in navy blue surrounded by white in a similar block font used for NEW YORK to reflect the Yankees design. The numbers match the look and colouration of the Yankees on the back and are also made of lightweight twill. The sleeves feature the Patriots secondary logo on the left sleeve and the Yankees primary logo on the right sleeve. The MiLB logo is located on the back of the neck in navy blue, black and silver.

An alternative blue jersey also uses the Yankees road look with the word PATRIOTS on the chest in gray with a white outline. The wordmark and numbers on the back are decorated in a lightweight kiss-cut twill. The logos appear again on each cover. The MiLB logo in navy blue, black and silver is on the back of the neck.

The road gray and alternative blue jerseys will be worn with solid gray pants.

As soon as we announced the partnership with the Yankees, everyone immediately started asking about the stripes on our uniforms, said Robert Crossman, senior merchandise manager for the Patriots. We are delighted to be able to unveil our new look which combines these two great teams. I think our fans will really appreciate the design, and I hope it helps inspire prospects to come through Somerset for their bright future.

The Patriots have been a big draw during their 22 seasons in the Independent Atlantic League, which included 15 playoff spots and six championships.

This year, the Patriots will open their 120-game Eastern League schedule to 11 teams with a six-game home game starting April 4 against the Harrisburg Senators.

The roster of the Patriots is undefined. Spring training for the minor leaguers is just underway and Somersets full squad’s first practice will be on Saturday, but their pitching squad will include one of the Yankees’ top prospects, right-hander Luis Gil.

What I can tell you is that there will be some very, very good talent to come, Somerset manager Julio Mosquera said on a Zoom call. We have great players and some of the pitchers we have are amazing. The players in the position who were going to have are caring guys and they are hungry.

Receive Yankees SMS: Eliminate social media and text clutter during games with writers and columnists. Plus, exclusive news and analysis every day. Register now.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

Randy Miller can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com is Facebook. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.