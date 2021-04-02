Best new men’s clothing of the week, April 2, 2021





It’s a big week for menswear, folks. Of course, you can say this every week and find enough evidence to back it up that it doesn’t seem entirely made up. But this week? This week in particular, right now? It was wilder than usual. Not one, not two, not even three but four big collaborations have been announced or put up for sale: Aimé Leon Dore and Timberland, Converse and Kim Jones, Dries Van Noten and Misha Kahn, and Union LA and BornxRaised. That’s a lot of collaborations! (And it doesn’t hurt that they’re all genuinely good.) And beyond that we have the normal hum of men’s machines, always humming. Ultra-cold t-shirts, creepy shoes, and a peach-colored shirt all make an appearance, but that’s not all. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise for you, so you’ll have to read on to see what else has in store for you. Here is for the weekend, my friends. We have earned it.

Timberland x Aimé Leon Dore Authentic 3-eyelet terminal

aimeleondore.com $ 170.00 Whatever the reason, this color – this very good color! – the collaborative 3-Eye Lug shoe from Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore is still available. Hang it up while you can. Converse x Kim Jones Chuck 70 sneakers Part of the next team between the designer currently at the head of Dior Men and the sneaker company OG, this riff on the Chuck 70 (available in white and black colors) reworks the lines of the sole and wraps the shoe in a TPU cage. A little weird, but entirely cool, it is complemented by a selection of modified clothing that also combines the functional, the traditional and a little futuristic. Available April 8. Dries Van Noten x Misha Kahn Limited edition bomber jacket $ 1,995.00 The result of a partnership between the beloved Belgian designer and artist Misha Kahn, who exhibits at La Petite Maison, this jacket is only available in Dries Van Noten’s boutique in Los Angeles. You can – and should! –contact the store directly to see how to get your hands on one, even if you’re not local. Union x Bornx Two LA titans, together. The entire collaboration is coming to stores in Union LA and Union Tokyo, but if you’re not in one of those cities, you can click the BornxRaised website at noon PDT on April 2. However you do it, be quick and don’t give up hope. You might get lucky. Printed woven shirt with camp collar STÜSSY

mrporter.com $ 120.00 Summer is coming and things are just (sorry, sorry) … fishing. Short city Sergio Tacchini

sergiotacchini.com $ 98.00 Short statement? Statement shorts! Courtesy of Sergio Tacchini’s continued collaboration with the Monte Carlo Masters Tournament. Logo-appliqué recycled fleece sweatshirt PATAGONIA

mrporter.com $ 150.00 A Patagonia fleece is always good, but a recycled Patagonia fleece is even better. Kiltie textured-leather derby shoes YUKETEN

mrporter.com $ 375.00 A kiltie on my derby? Please and thank you. Almost heaven Hiro clark

hiroclark.com $ 88.00 A T-shirt for the post-jab life you’re about to lead. Creeper II John Elliott

johnelliott.com $ 598.00 Upcycle Fleece Joggers Krost

krostnewyork.com $ 110.00 ~~ Wavy ~~ (And made from recycled materials!) Abrasion Short Sleeve Lounge Shirt Dunhill

dunhill.com $ 595.00 Here is your new special occasion summer shirt, part of Dunhill’s new “Abrasion” collection, with this reclaimed pattern all over. Elliot floral-print canvas trainers Celine Male

mrporter.com $ 550.00 Academy Patch Print Joggers Bel-Air athletics

nordstrom.com $ 160.00 You can never go wrong with cool sweatpants. Jordache Patch Vintage 90s Unisex Denim Jacket Goodfair

nordstrom.com $ 45.00 Oh wait, so you are do not member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association? Could have fooled me. Leather-trimmed suede desert boots CAPITAL CITY

mrporter.com $ 880.00 Receive style news, every day Jonathan evans

