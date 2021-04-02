A Complete Guide to New York Bridal Fashion Week

Between New York, London, Paris and Milan, there is a fashion week dedicated to serving hundreds of brands and designers around the world. These Fashion Week shows (in person and virtual) serve as the epicenter of trends and releases, highlighting the work of the most talented people in the fashion industry today. But for those who live and breathe bridal fashion, the highly anticipated events that happen every year are the New York Bridal Fashion Week shows. Twice a year the latest collections, details, glamor and styles are brought to the fore for brides and wedding lovers around the world to view and admire.

If you’ve ever wondered how you can look and be a part of this experience, we’re here to help! We’ve spoken to a few industry experts to detail everything you need to know about this special biennial event.

What is New York Bridal Fashion Week?

New York Bridal Fashion Week is an industry event where designers and brands unveil their latest collections, twice a year in October and April, to brides, retail buyers and the media. In the past, designers presented their new lines by organizing intimate events, presentations and large-scale parades. However, given the virtual nature of today’s world, people around the world now have front row access to every collection as it is released.

This year, New York Bridal Fashion Week will run from April 6-8, 2021 and showcase the Spring 2022 bridal collections. Legacy designers like Monique Lhullier, Marchesa, Amsale and Maggie Sottero (to name a few – uns) will all show up alongside smaller and newer brands in a busy three-day virtual adventure. Coordinated by the Fashion Designers Council of America (CFDA), with The Bridal Council, shows will begin each day at 8:00 a.m. EST and end each evening between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST.

How to watch virtually

Before the pandemic, each brand sent invitations to an organized list of industry professionals and insiders, asking them to see the latest collections as they came out. Once revealed, images from the collections would be released to the media for general public viewing.

Fortunately, you no longer need an invitation to experience the shows in all their glory today. The CFDA, Bridal Council and individual wedding designers have collectively and creatively adapted to virtual procedures and are now offering virtual shows, recordings, panel discussions and more for public consumption.

Michele Iacovelli, the executive director of TheBridalCouncil, advises you to look at this year’s collections throughThe Bridal CouncilWebsite where the full program, creator videos and research books will all be posted for public viewing. While this is great news for brides interested in getting an exclusive look at this coveted affair, we should note that not all creators will be broadcasting live to the public. However, everyone will have access to the pre-recorded movies and video lookbooks via TRACK360 on the CFDA website.

Regarding future Bridal Fashion Week events, Leigh King, associate director of special projects and experiences at CFDA, said The newlyweds, “Regarding an in-person return, we are optimistic for a mix of in-person and virtual presentations in the fall. This means that now is the time for brides all over the world to enjoy watching live virtual broadcasts.

How to follow trends

As mentioned, this three day occasion is the time when trends are set and set in motion for months for fashion, beauty or accessories trends. Now is also a great time for brides to start looking for the perfect dress, especially one that has yet to be worn.

First of all, when looking at the collections it is important to be aware of what you want and what fashion choice you would like to adopt on your big day. Dana harel, founder of her eponymous luxury bridal brand, said The newlyweds, “[Brides] must take into account their needs and desires when visiting a new collection. Before looking for a wedding dress, a bride should first think about who she is and what she wants. All [bride] has its own personality and charm, and in order to find the right dress for their big day, they have to think: How do I want to look and what will suit me best? Am I the romantic type? Do I want a cool and light dress? Or do I want to wear a heavily embroidered royal dress? “

Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Marchesa, also adds that “brides should look for a dress that reflects their personal style, but also with portability in mind.” It is important for brides to be aware of their personal style before embarking on Bridal Fashion Week. Otherwise, the endless options of dresses can become overwhelming and some people may lose track of what they were originally planning. Famous wedding designer, Ines di Santo, highlights, “[The bride’s] the style choices and the memories will last forever, so staying true to herself and the idea of ​​her dream dress is most important.

Coverage of Post-Bridal Fashion Week

To see all of the collections after New York Bridal Fashion Week, check out the Bridess Bridal Fashion Week page for the most up-to-date designer photos, trends, editor’s picks, and more. After all, you might just find the only dress and need some reference photos to know when it’s time to go shopping.