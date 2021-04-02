Can fashion make me stop breaking down?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, courtesy of Mugler

Last weekend I was leafing through the Spring Style issue of the New Yorker when I recognized myself in the form of a noodle. Like me, this piece of pasta sat slumped in a chair, its center presumably soft and malleable. Stand straight! read the headline, like it’s screaming at me directly

I have thought about posture a lot this week, not only standing up straight but also wearing my body in general and how fashion can change the way you move around the world.

Watching Audrey Hepburn’s new documentary on Netflix (not to be recommended), I was struck by how Hubert de Givenchys ‘clothes affected the actresses’ movements. A ballet dancer by training, she had impeccable posture, and Givenchy designed pieces to highlight the lines of her body. A boat neck, for example, could accentuate the sharpness of his collarbone and shoulders. A fold in the back of a dress could lengthen her tiny figure. If you watch the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, you’ll also notice that the tight hem of her signature black dress forces her to take delicate little steps.

I also watched Tina Turner’s new documentary on HBO this week (highly recommend), and it underscores how fashion has given her a much needed sense of freedom. Seeing her dancing in a gold fringed dress, you would have no idea what kind of prison she was in at home. In an interview with The Cut this week, costume designer Bob Mackie explains how his work for Turner told the story of his release.

Finally, I watched the Mugler Spring-Summer-2021-Fashion movie, which was about traveling the world in a different way back and forth, in particular. It featured Bella Hadid doing literal backflips (well, her double did the flips) and Hunter Schafer sliding down the runway in body-con looks. Watching Dominique Jackson walk in reverse (and in any direction) you can really appreciate all the little movements that make up his incredibly powerful leg.

For a year, my clothes have not encouraged me to be vertical. Instead, they made me feel safe, comfortable, and warm. They were good for curling up in a fetal position, which I needed. But I think I’m ready to wear things that make me stand a little taller. I’m not talking, like, of a corset but rather of proportions and cuts and fabrics that will force me to wear myself with more meaning. It could mean big pants that allow me to move like MC hammer, flowing dresses that make me walk like Jennifer lopez, face masks with fringe, or one harness it’s, well, a harness.

For inspiration, I looked at the many outfits of Léon Dame, including the leaning step on the podium of Margiela makes the headlines in 2019.

Below is my week in scrolling (sitting upright).

There are few off-the-shoulder tops more iconic than those worn by Jennifer Beals in Lightning dance. First up, we have the lesser-known loose fitting t-shirt she wears in Opening scene. And then, of course, the cut-out sweatshirt she wears when she takes off her bra. As a dancer, she knows the importance of a suggestive shoulder, and seeing that again makes me want to cut the collar off all my tops.

If you’re looking for a brand new off-the-shoulder top (and you’re on a big budget), Monse is your brand. Our heritage also makes a good loose shirt, which you can wear over your shoulder if you wish. We’ve written about these mighty longshoremen before. Personally, I prefer a good shawl. Thank you in France, make affordable linen scarves in many fun colors, which I wear on my shoulders all summer. Whatever you wear, however, the key is that it doesn’t have to appear stiff.

When I think of pockets, the Madonnas Dont Tell Me clip immediately comes to mind. I think she’s the only person in the world who could make the cowboy pocket position look cool, so I’m looking for big puffy pockets instead. I had my eye on these Caron Callahan pants for a while. I also looked at the pockets on this perfect purple Patou coat. I love the cut of the sleeves to allow the model to slip his hands in.

A coworker told me this week that everything she buys is silk: silk shirts, silk pants, silk shoes. I can relate: I recently added a pair of silk Nili Lotan trousers on RealReal, as well as a silk Nili Lotan slip dress, and looked for a good dupe of this Valentino shirt in pink silk in vain. Silk is loose and comfortable like a sweat, but more formal. In fact, it does so much good for your body that all you want to do is move slowly. Think of TLC wearing big puffy silk pajamas in the Creep video.

Those who walk a mile in these Louboutins TikTok videos prove that even the concept of a heel can change the way you walk. Personally, I was looking for good knee high boots to wear with a miniskirt. Boots are so expensive, so I mostly looked for vintage brands like Gianvito Rossi or second-hand boots from Maryam Nassir Zadeh. During the summer I found out that I could walk a mile wedge espadrilles.

Like I’ve said a million times now, carrying a small bag can completely change your posture. They aren’t just better for your back, but they also feel precious and like something you want to hang on your wrist or fingers like a painting. Jacquemus bags I’m sorry to say are tired, but what about a baby Telfar? Or a Simone Rocha bag pearl shaped? Or a foldable mushroom bucket? Or a bag for bring wine to the park??

I recently bought this floral Prada bag with some credits, and I plan to carry it like Im Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal. I think we should all aspire to carry our handbags like the women on this show carried their suitcases.

In addition to tutorials on how to simulate a mirror photo, there are a million fascinating videos on TikTok on the best way to strike a pose when you’re not planning on leaving the house.

