Lubbock’s Prom Queen Event Provides Free Prom Dresses For High School Students | KLBK | KAMC





Posted: Apr 2, 2021 / 6:18 p.m. CDT / Updated: Apr 2, 2021 / 6:18 p.m. CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lights, music, and dresses are essential parts of the high school prom experience. But since prom can quickly get expensive, for some students it is out of reach. You can find a very cheap and very pretty dress, but you can also find one that you like that is very expensive, said Avery Horn, one of the organizers of the Prom Queen event. Thanks to the Lubbock Dream Center’s Prom Queen event, for more than 100 students this year, their night on the dance floor is not that far away. It means a lot, I know, to these girls who get the dresses, but it also means a lot to us because we get to help them, meet them and get to know them, Horn said. Each year, the Lubbock Dream Center’s Prom Queen event allows high school students to shop and take home free prom dresses. Last year the event, like many balls, was canceled, so that meant all the more to bring it back. The girls get together, and we fight each other, and we say Oh my God! This color suits you so well! This dress fits you well! And we’re going to have so much fun hanging out! And let go of all the stress and everything. You’re just going to have a prom with your friends, and you’ll be happy. It’s a really cool thing, Horn said. For buyers, finding a dress is one less thing to worry about. “Once you have a dress, it’s like I can go to the ball, and now I can decide how I do my hair and how I do my makeup.” Once they have a dress they’re like, it’s exciting, I’m gonna go to the prom !. Especially this year because I get to go to the prom with the dress I want, ”Alynn Kitten, one of the promoters of the Prom Queen event. For the organizers, having the event this year means even more. Once you’ve done that, you’re like I want to do this every year! It’s so much fun, says Kitten. With the dresses out of the way and the prom just around the corner, students can focus on what matters. Everyone comes together just because we’re all having fun. We all dance together, and you just want to experience it all together and just have fun together, Horn said. The Dream Center Prom Queen had 2,000 dresses this year, but said it could still use more donations of dresses, shoes and jewelry for next year. You can drop off your donations at the Dream Center on 30th Street.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos