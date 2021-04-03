The Tie Bar x MICHEL MEN collection will make men happy to dress up





If there’s anyone who knows clothes make a man, it’s Whitney michel. The designer and menswear expert approached the industry from every angle possible before deciding to leave her mark on the industry and launch her own line, MICHEL MAN. His extensive experience, which includes working for Vogue and be supervised by GQSenior Creative Director Jim Moore in general and the brand’s strong philosophy recently resulted in a collaboration with Tie Bar, which became the first brand to partner with the emerging menswear brand. It was a natural fit, which she calls a “perfect opportunity to bring what I really love to a brand like Tie Bar, which really tries to keep such a tradition together for the everyday guy.” While working as a stylist, Michel often removed pieces from the Chicago-based label for various celebrities. The Tie Bar, a brand that provides affordable, quality men’s clothing with great customer service to help men navigate the sometimes confusing world of formal wear, has a full understanding of the constant menswear consumer. evolution, which is why the collaboration makes sense now – Michel was determined to blend the kind of laid back sophistication of his label with the classic appeal of Tie Bar. MICHEL MEN’s bold prints have been used in a refined line of socks, ties and other accessories that turn mundane staples into an occasion to elevate your fit. The socks are knitted in eye-catching blue and burgundy colourways and adorned with funky line patterns. A black tie features a print of water droplets all over the surface, which gives new meaning to the word “drip”. And as more and more people feel comfortable returning to the office, prepare for the return of the pocket square. The collaboration includes a series of them, each with a vibrant print that evokes a casual dandy-business. After a year of Zoom sweatpants and meetings, Tie Bar and MICHEL MEN are ready to usher in a new era of post-pandemic style that harks back to a classic look. Whitney’s Haitian upbringing, which included growing up alongside four brothers, influenced his perspective of the male market from an early age. “To be raised with guys, to work with men on the set and to be in charge of the market [coverage] really gave me a good understanding of what men want. Despite being inspired by contemporary cinema icons and business titans, like American psychoPatrick Bateman and Wall StreetGordon Gekko, those who embody a metropolitan type of corporate power, she focuses on a more timeless consumer, a consumer who is not a blind follower of the trend and rather interested in developing his own timeless uniform. all American, which she believes more men will kiss as we come out of lockdown. “I sincerely believe that there will always be this idea of [a] uniform. As with Thom Browne, the idea that everyone has their own go-to, I believe that will always exist. But what excites me the most is bringing in some elevated pieces that guys are interested in, ”she says. “I feel like my client is this guy who challenges the new Americana – questioning what we think of as the traditional American ‘look’ of man and what we normally think of as masculine.” You can buy the limited edition collection of 15 pieces online. The collection is the first of many collaborations to fall under Tie Bar’s Strong Ties incubator program, which will allow emerging brands to launch affordable collections under the Tie Bar label, with 100% of profits going to emerging labels. Shop some of our favorite x MICHEL MEN tie bar pieces here: Tie Bar x Michel Men Classic Paisley Black Tie Tie Bar x Michel Men Classic Paisley Brown Chocolate Pouch Tie Bar x Michel Men Modern Striped Navy Dress Sock Tie Bar x Michel Men Monogram Black Tote This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos