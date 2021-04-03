NCAA Tournament Teams Get Janitor’s Help To Survive Bubble Life

The Indianapolis Men’s Tournament and San Antonio Women’s Tournament teams are largely confined to their hotels due to COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA-controlled environment has been an extended stay now reaching three weeks for teams still competing in the finals all four weekends. The players have tried to stay creative, although the places they can go are quite limited.

The NCAA and local organizing groups have established expanded ambassador and item delivery services relying on the help of volunteers to meet the needs of players, officials and others working in the field. inside.

Think of it as a March Madness-style concierge service, right down to the acquisition of cell phone cords, dress pants, and even a ukulele on the men’s side. This has not been just a convenience, but an essential part of keeping tournaments moving after the cancellations of the last few years.

The impression we want to leave on these teams and the people inside the controlled environments is that of, hey, Indy took care of us, said Bowman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Indiana Sports Corp.

It is the same in Texas, where the volunteers mobilized.

Most of them have full-time jobs and they literally give up everything and work around their schedules to help teams, said Carolyn Wheat, public relations manager for San Antonio Sports. I love that people have answered the call to make this experience the best possible experience for the teams while they are in San Antonio.

It’s not uncommon for the NCAA to work with local groups to set up services that help teams deeper into the tournament. What was different is that this year widened the scope after deciding to hold the tournaments in centralized locations to minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

For the 64-team women’s tournament, this resulted in volunteers working as virtual hosts while shopping for food and supplies, although they could only leave these items at hotel drop-off stations for that the team collects them without contact in person.

Letty Gonzalez assisted the No.1 seed in North Carolina State in her Sweet 16 run. Vice president of a local credit union, Gonzalez focused on preparing meals quickly enough to ensure food was delivered hot or to respond to a call for toiletries on Friday evening after settling in for the night.

I feel for those players who couldn’t have this last year where it all came to a screeching halt, Gonzalez said. They deserve it. … It still sucks to be in this pandemic and they have to do virtually everything and they have to stay in this bubble. But I think if we can have some kind of contribution or say it’s more fun for the girls and more enjoyable, I think it’s very rewarding.

For the 68-team men’s tournament, there was an extra layer of ambassadors working inside directly with the teams. They are tested daily and have been sequestered throughout the tournament, so they don’t come out much either.

Not that they seem to care.

My first thought was: I’m about to be a part of history, said Ambassador Reanna Reyes, a 23-year-old Purdue graduate from Dyer, Indiana. The NCAA has done an incredible job making sure this comes to life. … I feel lucky to be a part of it.

Their tasks can be a bit of a catch-all, ranging from helping a player locked out of their room to setting up take-out meals for players returning from late matches.

I see myself as a part of that … that way I contribute to their wins and losses, said Ceasar Adim, 23, a recent Massachusetts graduate working as an ambassador for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative for increase opportunities for minorities. in college sports.

On the outside, the Bowmans Group has learned to be flexible.

Some orders, taken from 7 a.m. to midnight, require stops in several places. Others are bigger than expected, like ordering 10 bunches of balloons which required a second runner to retrieve them with a van. Still others are curious combinations, like the one for men’s underwear and Ranch dressing.

Earley, the events director for the Indiana Sports Corps, started some of the delivery races.

That day, her itinerary took her to a FedEx store to purchase the requested USB drive, although it took a little while before she realized she was behind the counter. Then she walked over to the JW Marriott adorned with a giant tournament rack on its 33-story blue exterior to place it on a drop-off table just inside the hotel’s sliding glass door.

She took a cell phone photo as proof of delivery, then walked outside.

That’s all, said Earley. Easy.

And with that, Earley returned to the hub to await the next request.

