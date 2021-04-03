Michigan men impress on first day in Florida

Site: Jacksonville, Florida.

Event: B1G North Florida Invitational (Day 1 of 2)

Unified messaging result: No team score

Next Unified Messaging Event: Saturday April 2 – at the B1G North Florida Invitational – Day 2 (Jacksonville, Florida), 8:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – A mix of established veterans and dynamic newcomers propelled the University of Michigan men’s track team to two wins and 14 top-five finishes in the first of two days of the B1G North Florida Invitational, Friday April 2.

The distance crew combined for eight of these top 10 marks, led by historic tracks at 1,500 meters by Nick foster and Tom dodd , with a 400-meter hedge Roland Amarteifio join Foster as the event winner.

Foster and Dodd were among six Wolverines who finished in the top five by making their outdoor debut in Michigan, while Amarteifio was joined by other COVID-19 turners – those who are now finishing their final season. of eligibility after the global pandemic canceled what would have been their finals – in the shot put Andrew Liskowitz and sweater in height Max Wagner in the top five.

Foster and Dodd ran to the wire in the 1,500-meter invitational section, with Foster narrowly edging the All-American Dodd, 3: 42.97 to 3: 43.21. The two were quick enough to join UM’s Top 10 All-Time Outdoor Performer list at numbers 7 and 8, respectively, and the two are now firmly in the conversation to qualify for the prelims of Eastern NCAA in May. The top 32 from each NCAA Eastern Region event have the chance to compete for NCAA Championship nominations at renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., In June.

Michigan also recorded quick times to complete a 1-2-3-5 finish for Michigan. Anthony berry in a career-high 3: 45.44 and fifth place It was Raimond clocking 3: 46.57 for his outdoor debut at UM.

Michigan also held four of the top five spots in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, best led by the finalist in his career. Joost plaetinck in 8: 52.68 and third place Christian Hubaker in 8: 54.43. Both times are likely to put both men in the bubble for the NCAA East Prelims qualifiers, and both are just outside the MU’s all-time top 10. To complete the top five were Jacob branch in 9: 08.29 on his very first try at the event and debuting outdoors at UM Jack Spamer in 9: 14,26.

Meanwhile, in sprints and hurdles, Amarteifio now has a two-game winning streak in his signature 400-meter hurdles event to kick off his final 2021 campaign. Qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Championships won the title on Friday in 52, 32, gaining nearly half a second.

In the shortest hurdles of 110 meters, Indoor All-American Ayden Owens marked his first appearance outdoors in UM qualifying for Saturday’s final with a wind of 14.03 (+ 4.5 m / s of wind) for the seventh fastest time in the preliminaries.

Real freshman Dubem Amen took fourth place overall in the invitational section of the 400 meters in 48.23 seconds.

On the field, Michigan’s first team All-American shot put duo Liskowitz and John meyer competed together for the first time since before the pandemic, finishing second and third respectively on Friday. Liskowitz’s 19.46m (63ft, 10.25in) lift in the first round nearly held on to the end for the win, but was pushed back to second on the penultimate lap. Meyer descended to 18.87m (61-11) on his outdoor debut in Michigan.

In his first outdoor competition in nearly two years, high jumper Wagner didn’t miss a beat, tying his outdoor college personal best at 2.10m (6-10.75) for second. Along the way, he twice survived the third and final attempt. Teammate Cassidy henshaw also jumped well in fourth place with a third attempt of 2.07m (6-9.5).

Action will resume for Michigan on Saturday (April 3) starting at 8:30 a.m. in the drive, with the pole vault starting at noon and the track program starting at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan full results by event

Q = automatic qualification to the final; q = general qualifier for the final

400 meter dash

By invitation

4. Dubem Amen / 48.23

11. Austin Lin / 49.27

19. Desmond Melson / 50.19

800 meter race

By invitation

9. Cole johnson / 1: 52.24 [New Outdoor PR]

20. Thomas shilgalis / 1: 53.76

21. Derrick simmons / 1: 53.95

1500 meter race

By invitation

1. Nick foster / 3: 42.97

2. Tom dodd / 3: 43.21 [New PR]

3. Anthony berry / 3: 45.44 [New PR]

5. It was Raimond / 3: 46.57

19. Colton Yesney / 4: 07.72

Steeplechase

Final

2. Joost plaetinck / 8: 52.68 [New PR]

3. Christian Hubaker / 8: 54.43 [New PR]

4. Jacob branch / 9: 08.29

5. Jack Spamer / 9: 14.26

110 meters hurdles

Preliminaries

7. Ayden Owens / 14.03 q (+ 4.5 m / s)

11. Roland Amarteifio / 14.29 (+ 1.8 m / s)

16. Heath baldwin / 14.41 (+ 1.8 m / s) [New PR]

27. Mason mahacek / 16.27 (+ 3.0 m / s)

400 meters hurdles

By invitation

1. Roland Amarteifio / 52.32

big jump

Final

2. Max Wagner / 2.10 m (6 to 10.75) [New Outdoor PR]

4. Cassidy henshaw / 2.07 m (6 to 9.5)

Long jump

Final

11. Mason mahacek / 6.86 m (22-6)

13. Heath baldwin / 6.80 m (22-3.75)

15. Bera Ajala / 6.74m (22-1.25)

Shot put