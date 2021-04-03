Lebanese designers Azzi and Osti Eye Expansion – WWD





Lebanese designer duo Azzi and Osta have persevered through what has been a watershed year. Between resistance to Lebanon’s economic crisis and the protests that crippled their country, the global pandemic and the aftermath of a horrific explosion in Beirut, the past 12 months have brought setback after setback. But George Azzi and Assaad Osta have become more focused than ever. Late last year, when the world was at a standstill, they launched their global e-commerce platform to showcase their ready-to-wear. “It was one of our biggest accomplishments during this COVID-19 year, to be able to go to more places and reach more people and markets,” Azzi said. He and Osta have been well known for their couture since their launch in 2010. They were first catapulted to worldwide recognition in 2018 when Beyoncé wore one of their models to a pre-Grammy celebration. Recently, they have gone ahead with the reveal of their fall 2021 collection in their Parisian digital showroom, reflecting the dynamic of the brand. Styled by Dena Giannini and photographed by Amanda Charchian, the designers photographed the collection in Los Angeles, a nod to their plans for international expansion and their appeal beyond the Middle East. Known for its structural silhouettes, the collection reinvents men’s suits with a feminine touch. There are pointed-cut masculine pants with tulle corsets and plunging tuxedo jackets revealing origami folded suede details. Deconstructed dinner jackets for cocktails are finished with exaggerated couture bows. The playful silhouettes emerge in a riot of sequins, velvet, crepe and tulle. The collection marries sculpted cuts with sensual-revealing deep slits and slashed bodices. The collection finds its inspiration at the end of the 90s, a time which, according to the designers, was very formative because it was their adolescence in Lebanon. It brings nostalgia for their first fashion sketches and moodboards, their first muslin purchase after weeks of saving. “We often find ourselves going back there, to those years when our minds were full of dreams and expectations,” Azzi said. Osta added, “The collection pays homage to when we took this path. The moment we discovered our purpose and started dreaming big. It was a time full of endless inspiration, crazy ideas and sleepless summer nights – when we were too busy looking to the future to sleep. Azzi and Osta describe themselves as optimistic and say they will always look outward, while remaining firmly rooted in their hometown of Beirut.







