Fashion
Is it wrong to wear expensive designer clothes for a new job?
I am a young professional starting my first major job in a large company. I had the chance, in my early twenties, to invest in beautiful designer pieces. Most of the clothing is understated, but shoes, and handbags in particular, are obviously designer items. I don’t want to send the wrong message to my colleagues or bosses, especially as a person at the bottom of the hierarchy. But I already have this cool thing that I would like to use. Plus, I would have to spend even more money on items that I really don’t need if I can’t wear the ones I already have. What should I do? Elizabeth, Chicago
It is true that after periods of economic crisis, conspicuous signs of consumption are often uncomfortable and inappropriate. After the Great Recession of 2008, for example, there were rumors that Herms buyers wore brown bags instead of bright orange, and that the rich organized secret shopping nights so as not to flaunt their ability to spend. The identifiable luxury logos were definitely out.
Then, of course, the logos returned, which means that anyone who’s bought fashion in the past decade probably has some big-name stuff in their closet that can look even more like a red flag today, being given the growing focus on the wealth gap in the United States and the deep pain that many families have gone through over the past year, with jobs and homes lost.
At the same time, saving your money, thinking deeply about your purchases, and investing in a few responsible, well-made pieces that you will keep for decades (and maybe pass on to your kids) is exactly the kind of shopping we all should be. . do if we can. It’s better for the environment, for our own long-term economic stability, and for creating a sense of personal style. It is not something to be embarrassed about or to be avoided.
But it’s not like you can walk around your new job with a bubble floating above your designer bag explaining how and why you acquired it.
And while I would like to say that the bag you wear or the shoes you wear don’t matter in the context of your job, all that matters is the work you do and the results you do. you deliver, it wouldn’t. I’ve heard too many stories about the women who come in for salary negotiations and the subliminal judgments that ensue, often based in part on the way they dress.
So what to do? I called two experts who have extensive knowledge of the semiology of dress in the halls of power: Ikram Goldman, the Chicago retailer who outfitted Michelle Obama and Mellody Hobson, and Joanna Coles, the producer, author and former Supreme de Hearst who held an annual Power 100 luncheon.
Ikram argued that in any job, confidence is key, and your clothes can go a long way in building confidence. Presentation in the workplace matters to everyone, whether we like to admit it or not. (That’s why there are often unspoken office dress codes.) If you’re feeling good people can tell, and if you feel insecure, it will happen, too.
Presumably, however, you bought these coins because they gave you some confidence and some balance. And in this case, Joanna said: You should use them every day and enjoy them a lot! You can still dress them up in jeans and T-shirts or sneakers so they don’t look like a screaming designer.
Indeed, there is a difference between owning a designer bag or two and wearing them every day, cushioning the price over time, and owning a Kardashian-sized Birkins closet and wearing a different one every day. It would raise a few eyebrows.
So if your investments make you feel strong and ready to do your job, great. But if you spend time worrying about how other people see them, it takes time away from what you are doing. That is, after all, why you are here.
The calculation is simple: your clothes must job for you. Do they?
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
