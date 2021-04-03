Is it wrong to wear expensive designer clothes for a new job?

I am a young professional starting my first major job in a large company. I had the chance, in my early twenties, to invest in beautiful designer pieces. Most of the clothing is understated, but shoes, and handbags in particular, are obviously designer items. I don’t want to send the wrong message to my colleagues or bosses, especially as a person at the bottom of the hierarchy. But I already have this cool thing that I would like to use. Plus, I would have to spend even more money on items that I really don’t need if I can’t wear the ones I already have. What should I do? Elizabeth, Chicago

It is true that after periods of economic crisis, conspicuous signs of consumption are often uncomfortable and inappropriate. After the Great Recession of 2008, for example, there were rumors that Herms buyers wore brown bags instead of bright orange, and that the rich organized secret shopping nights so as not to flaunt their ability to spend. The identifiable luxury logos were definitely out.

Then, of course, the logos returned, which means that anyone who’s bought fashion in the past decade probably has some big-name stuff in their closet that can look even more like a red flag today, being given the growing focus on the wealth gap in the United States and the deep pain that many families have gone through over the past year, with jobs and homes lost.

At the same time, saving your money, thinking deeply about your purchases, and investing in a few responsible, well-made pieces that you will keep for decades (and maybe pass on to your kids) is exactly the kind of shopping we all should be. . do if we can. It’s better for the environment, for our own long-term economic stability, and for creating a sense of personal style. It is not something to be embarrassed about or to be avoided.

But it’s not like you can walk around your new job with a bubble floating above your designer bag explaining how and why you acquired it.