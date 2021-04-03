USC’s No.16 men’s tennis beats Washington 4-0





Men’s tennis | April 2, 2021 LOS ANGELES USC’s No. 16 men’s tennis team won an early victory over visiting Washington with a 4-0 decision at Marks Stadium. A deciding point in doubles was followed by a three-game winning streak in singles, with Stefan Dostanic serve the tire. The win improves USC to 15-5 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 game. USC dug up the double point quickly, triggered by a 6-0 sweep on short three par Ryder jackson and Louis weststrate . In the first place, # 2 Daniel Cukierman and Riley smith reached the finish line before their two teammates could wrap it up, with the two senior Troyes claiming a 6-2 victory on court one to pocket the double point for USC. The singles saw the Trojans win the first sets on all but one court, with Ryder jackson muscular his way to a solid 6-1, 6-2 victory over Adam Torocsik on short six to sneak the Trojans ahead 2-0. At n ° 4, Louis weststrate pinned an equally decisive score as he edged Han-Chih Lin 6-1, 6-3 to pull the Trojans in a team victory. Three Trojans were closing in on the finish lines in their respective matches, but it was # 87 Stefan Dostanic who sealed the deal with his 7-5, 6-3 clincher from short two. The next step for the Trojans is a matchup between the Pac-12 and the Oregon No.49 tomorrow (April 3) at 1 p.m. at Marks Stadium. # 16 USC 4, Washington 0 April 2, 2021 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) # 2 Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) won. Cancel / Davis (UW) – 6-2

(2) Dostanic / Frye (USC) v Alvarez / Chidekh (UW) – 5-2 susp.

(3) Jackson / Weststrate (USC) def. Lin / Lumsden (UW) – 6-0

Order of arrival: 3, 1 USC wins the double point.

SIMPLE (1) # 26 Daniel Cukierman (USC) vs. # 73 Clement Chidekh (UW) – 6-1, 5-5 susp.

(2) # 87 Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. Ewen Lumsden (UW) – 7-5, 6-3 *

(3) Bradley frye (USC) v. Jack Davis (UW) – 4-6, 6-4 susp.

(4) Louis weststrate (USC) def. Han-Chih Lin (UW) – 6-1, 6-3

(5) Jake sands (USC) v Jack Pulliam (UW) – 6-3, 5-5 susp.

(6) Ryder jackson (USC) def. Adam Torocsik (UW) – 6-1, 6-2

Order of arrival: 6, 4, 2 *

