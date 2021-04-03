Carla Zampatti: Australian fashion designer dies at 78 after serious fall in opera | Fashion





Legendary Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti has passed away. The 78-year-old had been hospitalized after falling down a staircase during the opening night of the La Traviata opera house at Mrs Macquaries Point a week ago. Zampatti died at Sydneys St Vincent Hospital on Saturday. Born in Italy in 1942, Zampatti emigrated to Australia in 1950, creating her fashion label 15 years later. Her designs have been worn by some of Australia’s most influential women, including Princess Mary of Denmark, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, actor Nicole Kidman and New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian. . A statement released by her family on Saturday said: Carla has long been celebrated for making Australian women feel confident and stylish with her exceptional design, fit and understanding of the modern woman. In 1970, five years after producing her first fashion collection, Zampatti founded Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd. She then expanded her retail network to create a chain of stores across Australia and New Zealand. Her family said her clothes were truly seen as a hallmark of the modern Australian lifestyle. A champion of Australian women and a multicultural achievement, she continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous radical and social change, designing clothing for women fighting for liberation through the human rights movement. women in the 1960s to empower women today in leadership, the workplace, in their homes and at major life events, the statement said. Zampatti was the mother of three children, Alexander Schuman, Bianca Spender and Allegra Spender. She was married to Leo Schuman and former Australian lawyer, politician and diplomat John Spender, and had nine grandchildren. One in line commemorative page was created to commemorate the life and work of Zampattis. Bianca Spender said Zampatti was my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. I am lost for words and totally sorry. Ita Buttrose, president of the ABC and former editor-in-chief of Cleo Magazine and Australian Womens Weekly, said Zampattis’ death was a great loss to Australian women, Australian fashion, Australian businesses and the community. in general, because she was quite a unique woman. . She designed feminine and attractive clothes for women. I think that’s why she got such a wide appeal, she said. Buttrose, who also attended the opening night of La Traviata but didn’t see Zampatti fall, said she is known for her incredible work ethic. I’m sure she left all kinds of role models behind, she said. She would have designed next season and I’m sure it’s somewhere, a drawing or something that Carla wanted to do. Very sad to learn of the death of our dear friend Carla Zampattis. One of our greatest Australians – brilliant, innovative, stylish, creative. Embodying the success of our remarkable multicultural nation. Our sympathy and love goes out to his family. – Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 3, 2021 The world will never be the same without Carla Zampatti. Talented, generous and inspiring. A true pioneer in all respects. Rest in peace. – Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 3, 2021 Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Zampatti epitomized the success of our remarkable multicultural nation, while Berejiklian said she was a true trailblazer in every way. Australian actor Magda Szubanski was among those paying tribute to Zampatti online. So sad to learn of the death of Carla Zampatti. Such a lovely woman who has dressed me a few times with great elegance and empathy. Her fit was impeccable and her style divine. My deepest condolences to his family – Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 3, 2021







