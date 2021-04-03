Boy Williston dresses up in a duck costume to bring Easter joy to the community





As the Easter holidays approached, a boy from Williston celebrated the holiday a bit early and spread joy along the way. Inside every costume at a party or event, you might imagine someone with a great personality. Inside that big yellow suit is a boy with a big heart, 13-year-old Travis Goodwin. “It’s just a big, fluffy duck costume. It’s kind of like a stuffed animal, a big one like a teddy bear or something, ”Goodwin said. If you’re wondering why a 13-year-old is wearing a duck costume, well, it all started about a week ago. “We went to Walmart and all of a sudden he shows up in that duck costume and I’m laughing and he did it just for a joke,” Goodwin’s mom Frankie Ridder said. This joke seemed to become something more. “All these little kids, they were like… they wanted to take pictures,” Ridder said. “He had a gentleman who almost wanted to follow him around the store looking for his wife to take pictures.” As Easter approaches, Goodwin and his mother decided to turn that accidental attention into something even more positive. So, they decided to take a tour of the community – in duck costume, of course. A stop was at Tammy’s daycare. “They just wanted to take pictures, so the lady called the kids from the backyard and he stands there and he waves his hand and comes out and they just took pictures and the lady had like little ones. candy eggs to give him, “Ridder told me. “It’s more like a joke to me. Like, I’m in it and it’s all fun and fun, ”Goodwin said. But despite all the laughs for Goodwin, he says he understands the impact his fun wit and costume have made on others. “I think it’s been a bit difficult since COVID and I thought maybe I could help,” he said. And he did, even if it’s just dressing like a duck. The two say they’re not sure what to do with the costume after Easter Sunday, but they agree it was $ 100 well spent.

