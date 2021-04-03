Army initiates uniform change, officers dress for summer mess first for new look





The Army began a review of the pattern of uniforms worn by its personnel with the first change being made to dress 6 (b), in which pattern uniformity was introduced to the summer mess dress of rank officers crossing guards and above. In a letter dated February 26, the army headquarters informed the various units and formations of the change that took place from April 1. gradually, they will also be gradually modified. According to the letter, officers at the rank of brigadier and above (major general, lieutenant general and general) will no longer wear regimental rank insignia on summer mess dress. Until now, these rank insignia had regimental colored brackets, black rank insignia in the case of rifle regiments, and brass-colored insignia for other regiments and corps. From now on, all of these officers will only wear brass rank insignia on robe 6 (b) without any support. The letter indicates that the regiment / corps secondary titles will not be worn. A common black side cap will be worn by these officers while a black turban will be worn by Sikh officers. A black belt with army crest will be worn by officers at the rank of brigadier and above. Previously, the tuxedo belt was on the pattern of the regimental colors. The buttons of the shirt of dress 6 (b) shall be mother-of-pearl or synthetic only. There will be no change in the dress of officers up to the rank of colonels and they may continue to wear regimental affiliations on their mess dress. Although the ordinances went into effect on April 1, a transitional period until June 30 was allowed for these changes to take effect. However, from July 1, 2021, dress 6 (b) will be worn in accordance with the new regulations. Reacting to this development, Lt. Gen. HS Panag (retd), former commanding general officer of the northern and central commands, said these changes were welcome, which ensure a uniform appearance in the ranks of the flags. There had always been a difference in the uniforms worn by officers of the rank of colonel and above in years past. Colonels at the time served on the general staff and regimental affiliations were not displayed on the uniform. Colonels wore the Ashoka emblem on their caps and even their berets were khaki, Lt. Gen. Panag said. The former army commander, however, stressed that all uniform changes must be in accordance with the country’s weather and the ease of maintenance of the uniform. The fabric that is currently used for our uniforms is not at all suitable for the tropical climate. In addition, there is a need to remove brass in rank and cap badges, leather belts, etc. as they require a lot of maintenance, he said. Lt. Gen. Panag said the biggest need right now is to design the best quality footwear for soldiers. The current shoes worn by the average jawan are not at all comfortable. You can measure its quality by the ridiculously low price it is available on the open market for. This basic piece of equipment for the infantryman is not getting the importance that is necessary, he said.

