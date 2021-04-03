



South Carolina’s season ends heartbreakingly in Final Four Boston’s pullback came as time expired in their one-point loss to Stanford Update: 9:14 p.m. EDT April 2, 2021

Two glances at the rim in the dying seconds couldn't fall, and South Carolina's season ended in the Final Four with a heartbreaking 66-65 loss to No. 1 seed Stanford in the midfielder, Brea Beal picked up the ball and ran to the rim, but her supposedly winning faceoff rolled to the rim, and Aliyah Boston's comeback sounded with time elapsed. Cardinal improved to 30-2 as they qualified for their fifth league game, and first since 2010, Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 25 points, including 5-8 on three points, while Destanni Henderson in scored 18, including nine straight points in a two-minute span at the end of the fourth quarter to advance the Gamecocks 65-64 with 39 seconds left. But after Stanford's Lexie Hull missed a kick-off at the The other end, Haley Jones grabbed the rebound and hit a pull-up jumper that would prove the difference. Jones, the top-ranked rookie of the 2019 class, scored one of the team's 24 best points on 11-14 shots. Hull finished with 18. For South Carolina, Boston struggled with faults, winning their fourth with more than eight minutes left, but finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks. Laeticia Amihere added 6 points and 6 rebounds and Beal had 5 points and 7 tables.

