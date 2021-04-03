A tattoo studio, nail bar by artist Rihanna and more – WWD





LONDON – Browns is upping the ante when it comes to in-store experiences at the new Brook Street store, inviting Rihanna’s nail artist and a wanted tattoo artist to town to mark the grand launch. It is a continuation of the residences initiative, launched last year by the retailer, inviting fashion, wellness and health professionals into its world, and offering customers the opportunity to book one-on-one virtual or physical appointments with experts who already have long waiting lists. Prior to COVID-19, the first cohort of residences included Virgil Abloh’s personal trainer, Joe Holder; neuroscientist Dr Tara Swart; and Rihanna stylist Mel Ottenberg. To mark the opening of the new store, skater-turned-tattoo artist Delphin Musquet, who runs the hugely popular Sang Bleu studio in east London, will transform the Club Room on Browns’ floor into a tattoo studio and offer small and medium custom sizes. body art for clients. Jenny Longworth – known for her work with Rihanna, Chanel, Gucci and more – will bring her nail bar to the new space and offer a variety of services, from traditional manicures to the latest innovations in nail extensions. With international travel restrictions still in place, Browns will continue to offer virtual experiences, including online hypnotherapy sessions with East London-based hypnotherapist Michele Occelli, who promises “a journey of self-discovery.” Exclusive Experiences are only part of Browns’ latest offering. There is also an exclusive product. Browns released a special capsule with Marine Serre. To mark the opening, Serre has also created an installation that will appear in The Focus area of ​​the boutique. The capsule coincides with the release of Serre’s main spring 2021 collection and will feature 20 exclusive pieces in clothing for men, women and accessories. It includes track jackets, baggy pants and dresses featuring the brand’s popular graphic prints and pops of red designed to symbolize “survival in this time of reaction.” “Marine’s commitment to sustainability and community, along with her incredible design talent and the fact that our customers are crazy about her clothes, made the choice easy for our first installation in the Focus room,” said Ida. Petersson, director of purchasing for Browns. She pointed to the Amor Fati inspired tree that Serre was considering for the store installation. It was built from the ground up to ensure that only recycled materials were used. Petersson said these types of “multi-sensory” experiences have been strewn all around the new store. “Browns Brook Street maintains the heart of what Browns has always been, and is: a place that feels like the best version of home, and a space for us to offer an exploratory journey that goes beyond the simple product, that either through the Marine Serre installation, the (dreamy) yellow room or the immersive room that will make you watch twice, ”said Petersson.







