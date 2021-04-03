Count it in: Best WNBA Draft Mode Ever, Ranked

With the WNBA 2021 project officially scheduled for April 15, let’s talk about the least important thing: what will the athletes wear?

As Lindsay Gibbs pointed out in his incredible fashion retrospective, players spent years dressing up for Draft Day like it was an interview (and it looked like they’d been given an hour in a Sears to find the right outfit). To be fair, buying a costume when you’re a female over 6’0 seems like an absolute nightmare, so I think there are some mistakes we can let them go.

But let’s not focus on the lowlights. Here are the players who started their WNBA careers on a high note. I broke the WNBA fashion draft down into categories, then picked my favorite from each group.

WNBA class project of 2021, feel free to take notes …

1. The daring costume: Satou Sabally (2020, # 2)

Satou absolutely stole the show in the 2020 Draft with his boldly patterned custom suit. She later sported this custom hoodie, representing his American, German and Gambian origins, which read “Mehr Als Ein Athlet” (More than an athlete) a nod to the Lebron James quote and included authentic African fabrics. The post was a great start to the activist-athlete’s career in the WNBA and to the 2020 social justice season in general.

Other rookies who made the bold costume work for them included Diamond DeShields (2018, # 3), who accessorized with a sleek pony and amazing shoes, and Megan Walker (2020, # 9), who stood out from the pack in yellow and chose the best possible accessory, her dog Daz.

2. The white suit: Brittney Griner (2013, n ° 1)

The white suit deserves a category of its own, as it is a top pick for the top picks. A crisp white suit is such a classic and confident look, and Brittney stole the show with one in the 2013 Draft. BG knew all eyes would be on her, especially with the comments surrounding her at the time. where she was a talent that could succeed in both the NBA and the WNBA. She showed up ready (and her orange fingernails made it clear that she was dedicated to the W).

Choice number 1 Candace Parker (2008) and Seimone Augustus (2006) also celebrated their big day in a white suit, although I think Seimone chose a much better one for her wedding. The best choice Alana’s Beard (2004, # 2) also went with a white suit and iconically accessorized it with slides.

3. The elegant combination: Gabby Williams (2018, n ° 4)

Gabby looks gorgeous here. Perfectly accessorized with great hair, chunky hoops, and lipstick, this is a classic look with enough twist to keep things interesting.

Some of the others who have chosen to be stylish and stunning include Jordin Canada (2018, n ° 5) and Shatori Walker Kimbrough (2017, n ° 6).

4. The unique: Liz Cambage (2011, n ° 2)

As far as I know, Liz is the only rookie to show up with faux fur and undercut, which created a fun and dramatic look. (She wasn’t the only one showing up with 2011 eyebrows though).

Other unique, but perhaps less successful, looks include Kiah Stokes (2015, n ° 11) modeling the Bumpit, Sylvia Fowles (2008, n ° 2) dressed as a magician, and Courtney williams (2016, no.8), who came in disguise.

5. The Dapper: Amanda Zahui B. (2015, n ° 2)

Although Zahui B. stated that her bow tie days are over, there’s no denying the quality of this look. The bow tie is perfectly complemented by her big hair, suspenders and baby face.

Other players who have been particularly dapper include Toni Young (2013, n ° 7) and Layshia Clarendon (2013, n ° 9).

6. Distract Them With Guns: Kendra Wecker (2005, # 4)

Sometimes the best strategy is to keep it simple and let your muscles do the talking. Kendra is one of the first and most successful of its genre, as you barely notice the sad little flower frill when you try to remember the last time you did a push-up.

Other actors who have deployed this strategy include Maya moore (2011, n ° 1), who would like to distract you from its open apartments, Crystal dangerfield (2020, n ° 16) who would like to remind you why it was a mistake to choose her so late, and DeWanna Bonner (2009, n ° 5), which has nothing to hide, it is simply superb.

7. Dinner: Alysha Clark (2010, n ° 17)

Like Gibbs notes in his article, from 2010, the fashion brief went from “interview for an intermediate office position” to “cocktail that you regret having chosen to wear Spanx halfway through”. It was a big upgrade, as Alysha demonstrated in her chic navy skirt paired with classic pearls. She definitely shows up at the party with something that is made in a jelly mold.

Other guests at my small, socially distant gathering included Odyssey sims (2014, no.2), who is dressed literally and figuratively like a star, Chiney Ogwumike (2014, n ° 1), who brought his sister Nneka Ogwumike (2012, n ° 1), and Samantha prahalis (2012, # 6) because she is dressed exactly as I would dress when I went to a party in 2012 and I would like to be compassionate.

