Fashion retailers are betting bras with threads and a pop of color will sell this spring

After a year of nesting in pastel-colored loungewear, shoppers are opting for styles with floral prints, wellness slogans and on-trend jewelry to brighten up work-at-home outfits as optimism rages on. back in the spring collections, designers and retailers told Reuters. .

While neutral, comfortable clothing remains more popular than in normal spring, retailers from Neiman Marcus to Walmart and Macys Inc have reported increasing sales of bright and upbeat colors, flowy fabrics or dresses for the first time since the start. pandemic, as shoppers braced for a return to normal life.

We were seeing a comeback in second-hand dresses and even bras with threads, Marie Ivanoff-Smith, fashion director at Nordstrom department store, told Reuters. As it gets warmer and more and more people go out, we thought people would really like to show the optimism and joy with some bright prints and colors.

So far, ditzy floral prints are up 31% in Europe and 16% in the United States compared to last year, according to Heuritech, a data company analyzing millions of photos per day on social media. and the podiums.

The colors seen on the runways of the Spring and Summer 2021 collections were vivid pinks and bold blues – an energizing inspiration to help us get through, the company said in a February report. While vibrant colors and floral designs are typical of spring styles, the difference this year is that the fashion lines also include nude t-shirts and what Walmarts Fashion Editorial Manager Alison Hilzer has said. called soft cardigans.

British online fashion retailer ASOS said in an email that it has noticed in recent weeks that its customers are loving feel-good slogans, brighter colors and floral accessories as the weather starts to tick. improve and they were starting to prepare for the coming summer.

While neutral tones are still prevalent, we were excited to inject some much-needed optimism into our brightly accented wardrobes. I liked the yellows and greens for (spring), an ASOS spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Bright colors, drapes and light fabrics have created a perfect complement to spring with the collections of Dior, Loewe and Dries van Noten, said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer at luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

It is clear that the trend is to go out as well, although there is still a lot of comfortable clothing, Helena Helmersson, CEO of H&M, told Reuters on Wednesday after the Swedish retailer announced its results.

A NERVE-RACKING PLANNING PROCESS

Yet planning has never been more difficult than this year, as designers used to finish designs months and sometimes years ahead were forced to adjust collections and marketing to suit changing circumstances. of the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, the fashion trend forecast will take place in two years, according to Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer products at fashion trend analysis firm Stylus. But amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the company has advised its customers to play it safe with seasonal clothing.

We tend to plan six months in advance, which is scary when you think about it, said Nordstroms Ivanoff-Smith.

How do you feel in New York? THE? Seattle? We realized we had to answer all scenarios, said Ivanoff-Smith. The Seattle-based department store entered the spring season starting with casual wear and then moving on to special fashions like jewelry and colorful dresses.

Still, convincing consumers spoiled for comfortable clothing seven days a week to return to heels and suits may not be easy, Gordon-Smith said.

Once consumers are integrated into a wardrobe based on comfort, it is very difficult to change the mindset, Gordon-Smith said. It will be underpinned by a desire to disguise again, but by our predictions, that won’t happen on a large scale until 2022.

GET OUT OF SWEATSHIRTS

But as the return of spring and the ongoing vaccination campaigns have brought joy, Neiman Marcus, Walmart and Macys said they have already started to see people start to tire of cozy, comfortable clothes.

We have started to see many of our iconic designers showing off looks and pieces that reflect a return to clients who attend special occasions, said Neiman Marcus Todorovich. Brands like The Row, Brunello Cucinelli and Victoria Beckham have embraced optical whites that symbolize a sense of refreshment, rebirth and natural reset, she added.

The customer mentality is to want to get out of the sweatshirt tracksuits and pajamas and put on something that makes them look pretty and excited to go out, Walmarts Hilzer said.

At Macys, Durand Guion, vice president of the department store fashion office, said he was even starting to see a return to formal wear and wedding dresses as the states opened up.

Weddings can happen again, gatherings can happen again, he said. I think a lot of that momentum will kind of continue as the vaccinations take place.