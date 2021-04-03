Connect with us

Fashion

Project Runway Alum Helps History and Fashion Collide at the Museum of the American Revolution | Way of life

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


The very first thing Emilio Sosa designed was a blouse for his mother.

I was about 15 when I went to a fabric store, searched through the scraps, and picked out a charmeuse polyester fabric. Then I gave my sketch to my aunt who sewed the blouse for me. To this day, I don’t know if the blouse has survived, but I think the little bow tie that came with it is still there somewhere.

Sosas’ fondness for design began when he was a young boy. Born in the Dominican Republic, Sosa moved to New York City with his family when he was just three years old.

Today I consider myself to be an artist and an artist does a lot of different things, Sosa explains. At first I started out as a young boy just drawing, then the drawings turned into fashion. And by the time I went to art and design high school, it was totally fashion that I wanted to do.

I had a third-grade teacher who showed me how to use art as a way to express myself, Sosa continues, and I got into the water like a fish. Fortunately, it opened up a whole new world to me.

Eventually, this new world led him to study fashion design at the Pratt Institute in New York and make a stint at Grace Costumes, quickly becoming its Creative Director in 2009.

I wanted to get into designing women’s clothing, but I needed a job, Sosa recalls. They took me on sight, and I haven’t left the theater or the entertainment industry since. I attribute a lot of what I do as a fashion designer to this position because, after all, designing costumes is just designing fashions from another era.

On Wednesday April 7 at 6:30 p.m., the American Theater (ART) at Harvard University and the Museum of the American Revolution will jointly present Deborah Sampson Unveiled: A Virtual Conversation.

On the anniversary of the wedding anniversary of Sampson, a woman who dressed up as a man in order to fight in the War of Independence, the event will feature a conversation between costume designer Sosa (upcoming production of ART in 1776, among others), and acclaimed historical fiction author Alex Myers, as well as a virtual tour of the museum’s special exhibition, When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807.

Having to make a period piece takes a lot of research, Sosa volunteers. But that’s part of what I love about my job. I love to look back. I love to search. I love looking at old paintings and photos. Costume design involves two of my favorite pursuits: research and fashion.

Over the years, Sosa has deployed its fashions and talents in many places. For example, he has toured the world with Celine Dion, worked with The Alvin Ailey Dance Company, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, etc.

It was designed for music icons Diana Ross, Mariah Carey and Gloria Estafan.

His talent was evident in the seventh season of Project Runway and Project Runway All-Stars.

Additionally, these talents have earned Sosa numerous awards, including a 2012 Tony Award nomination, Lucille Lortell Award, LA Ovation Award, and multiple NAACP Theater Awards.

Sosa says: Designing for the theater allows me to express my art in a purer form, whereas with fashion there are a lot of things to consider when creating a collection But I love everything. I am a designer and I really love to create.

Describing himself as a great storyteller, Sosa believes clothes are the fastest, easiest way to tell a story and help people identify you.

When people come to me and tell me that the clothes I designed help them remember something from their past, it is very rewarding. It lets me know that I have done my job and what makes me most happy.

For more information and to get free tickets for this event, visit, AmRevMuseum.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: