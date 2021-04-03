Fashion
If you liked the prairie dress trend of 2020, you must see this new purchase
We’re only three months into 2021, so it’s no surprise that we haven’t seen many. dress trends are still surfacing, but with waves of warmer weather following one another, it looks like the trendy dresses are finally coming out to play. For example, there is one particular dress that has appeared several times on our feeds over the past few weeks, and that is Free people‘s Dahlia smocked midday.
While the pale yellow iteration was arguably the biggest hit, this on-trend dress comes in five summery hues, including mint and faded pink. With spectacular puffed sleeves, a tiered skirt, smocked bust and daisy embroidery, it’s packed with nostalgic fairytale vibe, which is sure to add a bit of escape to your new season capsule. . That being said, we love how many influencers have given them a utilitarian touch with velcro sandals, but of course you can’t go wrong with a romantic couple full of straw-boater-and-bag (see Bubbly Aquarius).
Scroll down to see how Instagram’s best dressed wore their Dahlia dresses and shop the style.
Keep it casual with the Emma Rose flip flops and layered jewelry.
Francesca Saffari pairs her dress with this season’s fisherman sandal trend.
The smocked details mean the dress is ideal for those with bigger busts.
For a complete summer party, finish your dress with raffia accessories: a boater and a bag will do just fine.
Buy the dress:
Free people Dahlia embroidered long dress (158)
Shop other Free People dresses:
Free people Lydia printed midi dress (140)
Free people Shayla short dress (118)
We free it Hannah mini denim dress (118)
Free people Park Slope Maxi Dress (140)
Endless summer Something Casual Short Dress (58)
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
