Bryant’s women win 4th straight NEC title, Bryant’s men become first NEC men’s champions





2021 NEC Conference Championship March 30 – April 1, 2020

Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, PA

SCY (25 meters)

2020 results

Live results (MeetMobile) TEAM FINAL SCORES WOMEN Bryant – 739.5 Central Connecticut State – 615.5 LIU – 430 Sacred Heart – 345 Wagner – 339 Saint Francis University – 326 Saint-François College – 264 Mount Saint Mary’s – 154 Merrimack – 81 MEN Bryant – 663 LIU – 496 Saint-François College – 400 Mount Saint Mary’s – 390 Summary of women: Bryant got the job done, holding the team leader from day one and keeping him throughout the competition. After winning this year’s NEC tag team title, Bryant only became the 3rd school in conference history to 4 straight titles. Bryant continued to use his superior depth to beat the competition, racking up 14 top-8 rankings on the final day. Central State of Connecticut Jeannette King ended their undefeated encounter, taking the 50 free with a 50.20. King hit the wall more than a second before the finalist Alexa rivera (Bryant), who finished in 51.25. Rivera also finished 2nd behind King in the 50 freestyle earlier in the competition. King also won the 100 comeback on day two of the competition. CCSU scored another victory on the final day, with Alex lindgren clocking 2: 17.04 for the 200 breaststroke title. She used a solid back half to pull away from the field, resting her hands on the wall a full second in front of anyone on the field. Saint Francis College and Saint Francis University claimed individual victories on the last day of competition. Mariajose Lopez, a sophomore from St. Francis College, opened the final session with a resounding victory in the 1650 freestyle. She paced the race very consistently, keeping the vast majority of her 50 split times between 31.00 and 31.49. Saint Francis University Millie Laudenbach won the 200 back by well over a second. Laudenbach almost crossed the 2h00 barrier in the event, touching in 2h00. LIU scored another victory over the competition as Ella Johnson took the 200 fly with a 2: 01.12. Johnson scored a massive victory, touching almost 4 seconds ahead of 2nd place. She was in charge of the race from the start, dividing 26.56 out of the top 50, which was 1.46 seconds faster than anyone on the court. Summary of men: Bryant’s men’s team left little room for doubt as they approached the final day, and they finally got the job done. Bryant won the first NEC men’s title of all time, and did so decisively, edging runner-up LIU by 167 points. Matthew mays ended his electric encounter for Bryant with a massive 200 backstroke victory. Mays clocked a 1: 44.06, touching in front of the field by more than 5 seconds, scoring a huge margin of victory. He has tied his divisions over the past 2 50s, dividing 26.91 out of the two. Another senior from Bryant, Wong fu kang, won the 200 breaststroke with a 1: 58.98. Wong was the only swimmer on the cracking court at 2:00 a.m. He built a big lead at the start of the race and managed to hold on until the finish. The LIU freshman class continued to introduce themselves and show off in the inaugural season, with Daniel Chocano Fernandez take another event. Fernandez won the 1650 freestyle in a close race with Tyler stringfellow by Bryant. Stringfellow had built an early lead, edging Fernandez in 500 (4: 41.51 to 4: 44.15) and 1000 (9: 33.02 to 9: 36.25). Fernandez had closing speed however, coming home to hit the wall in 15: 51.58, just ahead of Stringfellow 15: 51.82. Fellow LIU Freshman Alejandro Pascual Del Cid took the 100 free, swimming a 45.13. He led the race from the start, winning the race in 21.26, and coming home in 23.87. Marcell Matyiko won the 200 fly with a 1: 50.45.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos