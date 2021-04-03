Connect with us

Hailey Bieber wears little black dress as she starts her ‘weekend’ with a glass of wine

Hailey Bieber starts her weekend off in a relaxing way.

The 24-year-old model wore a little black dress and a tall glass of red wine in a series of photos added to her Instagram account on Friday night.

“ weekend, ” she captioned the slideshow showing the star in the revealing attire as she took a sip of her libation.

The tight dress hugged every curve of her body, perfectly fitted to the waist of the blonde bombshell.

Her cleavage could be seen coming out of the top of the look, while her toned arms and legs were in full view.

Hailey’s blonde beach waves hung over her shoulders as she went for a more natural look with her makeup.

She wore a range of gold necklaces to add some shine to her collarbone area.

The mermaid clearly needed a load to start her weekend at the house she shares with husband Justin Bieber, 27.

She enjoyed the drink solo while hanging out in her huge walk-in closet.

Her tall vanity was visible in the background of the photos, filled with plenty of beauty products.

Earlier today, actor Stephen Baldwin’s daughter posted an adorable snap posing with her seven-month-old niece Iris.

Her tanned belly could be seen under her gray crop top and light blue jeans. She finished the look with a black belt and a yellow scrunchie.

“ BFF, ” she captioned the cute photo of her carrying the baby as he wore a striped “ I love my aunt ” onesie.

Hailey pursed her lips to give her best ‘shocked baby face’ look in the picture.

Her older sister Alaia BaldwinAronow, 28, welcomed the bundle of joy in August 2020.

“I was so hard to keep this to myself. My beautiful niece is there and she is PERFECT. Aunt Hails loves you so much, ” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

She has already made it clear that she would love to have kids with her pop star husband someday, sayingVogue Arabiain 2018: “I love kids and can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that it is a closer reality.

For now, the fashionista is focusing on her sanity, even limiting Instagram comments on her page – only allowing people who follow her to write something – to help stay clear of negative energies.

She spoke to Dr. Jessica Clemons, a psychiatrist, about her mental health and social media.YouTube pageWednesday.

Hailey revealed that her husband had helped her by giving her tips on dealing with social media and dealing with cyberbullying, as well as therapy and quitting Twitter for good.

“ I don’t even have Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I would go there that I didn’t think it was a very toxic environment. The very thought of opening the app gives me so much anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up, ” she said.

She added of how she leaned on Justin, “ I really have to give him credit because he’s been doing it for so much longer at this really huge level. So I think I went through a phase of “I get it yeah yeah I don’t wanna hear it” and I do and he’s like “I told you it was much better”. Life is much better this way, and he was absolutely right.

