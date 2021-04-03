MCC men’s basketball falls by one to Delgado in Region 23 tournament





MERIDIAN, Miss. (OMCK) – With just over 10 seconds left in Thursday’s NJCAA Region 23 tournament, Meridian Community Colleges Brandon Ellington was sent to the free throw line. The Eagles lost a point, which meant that if Ellington made both free throws, they had a chance of winning. Ellington made both charity shots to give MCC a one-point lead, but Delgado responded right away. The Dolphins returned to the attack and scored a layup, regaining the lead with six seconds remaining. MCC quickly circled the ball and pushed back on offense, attempting a layup that flew over the basket and missed a dunk over time. As time ran out, MCC fell to Delgado 69-68 to see their season come to a heart-wrenching end. The Eagles were leading 41-32 at halftime, giving them a nice cushion to work with in the second half. Delgado would attack quickly on offense, taking a 53-52 lead with less than 10 minutes to go. The Dolphins went on a 7-0 run midway through the second half to take a 60-52 lead, but the Eagles didn’t back down. MCC would come one point for the Dolphins with less than 40 seconds left in the game to call 67-66. MCC was 10 seconds away from winning the game until Delgado scored a forward draw and won 68-67. The Eagles end the 2021 season with an overall record of 8-6. Copyright 2021 OMCK. All rights reserved.

