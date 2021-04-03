Play ball! but with some changes and a dress code at Progressive Field

Baseball is a snap. The Indians started the season Thursday with a 3-2 loss to the Tigers in Detroit – but with another solid outing from Shane Bieber, in the snow. After two afternoon games today and tomorrow in Detroit, the teams returned to Cleveland for Monday’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

It will be a good time, with fans in the stands – up to 30% capacity, or around 11,000 people. Thats 11,000 who couldn’t attend last year. The prospect of watching baseball in person has thrilled many fans.

But the 2021 season also includes a slew of new rules for home games, many of which are linked to the coronavirus, some not. Like, no makeup with Native American references, no headdresses, no offensive messages or images aimed at Native people.

Chief Wahoo logos are still allowed – although many find the Chief offensive (including our editorial board in a 2014 editorial). He has been banned from Indian uniforms since 2019 – many believe that, under threat from Major League Baseballs, Cleveland wouldn’t get the 2019 All-Star Game if Wahoo stayed. (Those stakes are high. MLB just fired the 2021 Atlanta All-Star Game as punishment for Georgia’s new voting restrictions.)

At Progressive Field, the new rules seem generally in line with the Indians’ announcement that whatever their next team’s name is – and they’ve pushed back a decision on this other season – it won’t have to do with Native Americans. .

Other changes, including a wider safety net and a new luxury seating area behind the home’s tray with a personal attendant, were introduced last year, but fans were not there to notice. This year they will be.

Some of the COVID-19 rules will not be popular. The kids’ club remains closed and the kids organizing base events are not scheduled. Promotions are a bit uncertain – although magnets will be handed out for the first home weekend series April 9-11 against the Tigers. There will be no printed tickets – mobile entry only, using the MLB Ballpark app, a rule that worries some fans. And no early risers. To promote social distancing, the park will not open until an hour before game time.

Yet his up close and personal baseball, as many fans love it, scorecard in hand, scoring wins, one by one. Hopefully there will be plenty of them this year.

So what does our editorial board roundtable think? Do the advantages of these rules outweigh the disadvantages of the coronavirus? Is the ban on inappropriate Native American references, clothing, makeup and images overdue? Or, on top? And when might each of us consider – or not – a trip to the ballpark this summer?

Ted Diadiun, columnist:

The time had come, Indian owners were looking for ways to attract people to the baseball stadium. Now it looks like they’re trying to drive the fans away, like in the movie Major League. First, Chief Wahoo was banned. Then the team name was dropped, after a promise not to be touched. Now his fans who wear Native American clothes. Is it a sport or an ACLU rally?

Thomas Suddes, editor-in-chief:

The rule banning Native American headdresses and face paint is long overdue, and the demands imposed by COVID-19 will save lives. Yet and all, can there be anything more enjoyable than a balmy evening at Progressive Field, with a light breeze wafting through the ballpark?

Eric Foster, columnist:

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta due to recent changes to voting law by Georgia legislatures. I am here for it. As a result, you’ll find me at a game this year (once I’m fully vaccinated, of course). Baseball could lose some fans, but they will gain others!

Lisa Garvin, Editorial Board Member:

I couldn’t stand watching pandemic baseball, with its empty seats, dissonant soundtrack and misbehaving players. My undying hope returned this year, even with the fan safety restrictions. I understand the ban on Native American equipment, even if it looks more like erasure than justice. Heres is hoping that ailing Indian drummer John Adams will be back soon. Go Tribe!

Mary Cay Doherty, Editorial Board Member:

Pandemic aside, I’m not a regular at the ballpark, although I do enjoy the excitement of a casual game. Regarding dress, the Indian leadership sets the rules. If the fans don’t like it, they’ll vote with their feet. But let the kids lead the basics. It’s time to end all pandemic restrictions across Ohio. Vaccines are readily available. Ohioans can assess the risks for themselves and act upon them.

Elizabeth Sullivan, Opinion Director:

Indian house openers are selling for a reason (27 consecutive years until 2019): our fans always hopeful. I am one of them, starting in April with endless expectations. Last year, I spent far too many hours glued to the TV, rooting our summer boys, not just for the win, but to keep them all healthy. This year, I will be in the stands, as often as possible.

