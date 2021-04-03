EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare 4 thieves who targeted his elderly Asian parents





OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) – Dramatic surveillance video exiting Oakland shows the moment four people approach a pair of elderly people, rob them and are driven away thanks to their machete-wielding son. Speaking to ABC7 News host Dion Lim, the son, who does not want to be identified or publicly share the neighborhood where this incident happened, said the group of men approached his parents on their porch after coming home from the grocery store on Monday March. 29 around 4:30 p.m. As well as grabbing the gold chain from her mother’s neck, you can see thieves rummaging through her father’s pockets for a cell phone and keys. EXCLUSIVE: Message from 7-year-old Oakland girl to thieves who tied up parents and stole family life savings The son says he is happy to be home at this time. “I heard my mother screaming and that’s when I ran away. If I hadn’t been out they would have done a lot worse. VIDEO: Oakland man uses machete to scare thieves He goes on to explain that he was changing his clothes when he heard the commotion, which is why he ran in bare feet but thought quickly enough to grab a machete nearby to prevent the men from advancing into the house. EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned of increased attacks days before Oakland murder This robbery and assault comes just a day before a Vietnamese couple were tied up in front of their 7-year-old daughter, less than 10 minutes away, having much of their savings stolen and their home ransacked. Both groups of victims have said they want specific action from the Oakland Police and have expressed dissatisfaction with their response times and the care taken in both incidents. The man in the attack on the porch on 29 said he would like to see the culprits “locked up for at least 10 years”. ABC7 News has contacted Oakland Police on several occasions for details in each case and is awaiting a response. RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS: Asian Americans in the Bay Area share powerful and painful memories of hate

