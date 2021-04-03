Champion boxer walks to the ring in a wedding dress





ESPN In a move never before or since then, WBN remembers the legendary showman and former world champion Jorge Paez walking to the ring in a wedding dress. Most shocking of her ring entries, Paez attempted to disorient her opponent at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas by sporting a white dress with a veil. During the 1990s, commentators saw incredible feats take place in the boxing ring, but even the analyst team were taken aback by what they saw that night in Nevada. “Incredible,” said one of them. Barry Tompkins, of Rocky IV fame and a longtime boxing broadcaster working alongside, added: “The more I am into boxing, the more convinced I have not seen it all!” Paez, who fought Oscar De La Hoya and Pernell Whitaker unsuccessfully during his career, went on to explain why he wanted to be a showman. After my wins, I would always do the backflip, said Paez, whose nickname “El Maromero” amounted to “somersault” in English. I wanted the fans to know that I was an artist. I was there to put on a show. And I was in the circus. I wanted to be different from other fighters. Other fighters wore the same trunks almost all the time and I wanted to be different. I wanted to put together not only a good fight but a good show. I’ve been criticized a lot for being a clown, he said. But I wasn’t just a clown. I was a good clown who also came to fight, ”he added in the interview with Ring Magazine. JORGE PAEZ vs. DE LA HOYA Asked about De La Hoya’s fight, Paez added that the young star fresh out of the Olympics was one of the toughest hitters he’s ever fought. “I felt Rafael Ruelas hitting all night long. The fight with Oscar De La Hoya didn’t last long enough. I know I got off that blow, and I couldn’t continue. “So for a young kid who just returned from the Olympics, he hit hard,” Paez said. WORLD CHAMPION Ending his career in 2003, Paez amassed a 79-14-5 record in the ring and won world featherweight titles. Fans will never forget him for his outgoing demeanor, which he could save on the ropes. To follow WBN sure TWITTER. TIC TAC. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM . To subscribe to YOUTUBE .







