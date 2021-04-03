Dog fashion for your pandemic puppy becomes luxury





Off Brand is a column that delves into fashion and beauty trends. ON A RECENT sunny day, a french bulldog named Hector took a walk with his owner to a cafe near their home in Los Angeles. As usual, Hector wore his $ 380 French leather Dorr collar and $ 520 Tascher leash, both in beige. That day, he left his $ 680 Colombo harness at home, although it was one of his favorites. All are made by Pagerie, the premium dog accessories company started by owner Mandy Madden Kelley, a lawyer turned fashion influencer turned entrepreneur. According to Ms Madden Kelley, a neighbor who was walking a cat (it was Los Angeles, after all) stopped by and asked where the Hectors props came from. It literally looks like his Herms or something, the admirer said. For Madden Kelleya New Zealander who blogs about motherhood, beauty and, yes, dogs, it has been a rewarding time. I felt so proud to say it was a brand I had launched, she recalls. Pagerie, which she considers the first ultra-luxury pet fashion house, launched her e-commerce site during the pandemic, accompanied by images featuring neutral-clad models walking Weimaraners in the disarmingly chic. Her clean look contrasts with much of the pet fashion world, which veers towards cutesy and ornamental like the French Bulldog I spotted on Instagram wearing an I am the lost Kardashian T-shirt and hugging a tiny pink faux fur. Stock Exchange. Ms. Madden Kelley got the idea for her business when she moved to the United States in 2014 and started attending Fashion Week. At shows and events, she saw sleek women dressed new in Chanel and Dior, but accompanied by dogs in much less polished plastic outfits. I felt like there was such a disconnect between how they pictured themselves and what their pets wore, she said. Luxury pet accessories are not without precedent. Herms, Goyard, Louis Vuitton, and Dior all make leashes and collars; some offer more substantial accessories like dog beds. Goyard leashes and collars, in particular, are the ultimate for pet-owner fashionistas in the more status-conscious corners of Paris, New York and Tokyo. But Ms. Madden Kelley was looking for something a little more thoughtful, which took into account a dog form as her design heroes Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Hans Wegner molded chairs around the human form.

