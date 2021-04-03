Beth Moore, Bride at First Sight, SELLING her wedding dress on Facebook

Beth Moore didn’t find love on Married at first sight in Australia, and she’s not only been single, but stuck with a wedding dress she doesn’t want to keep.

The enterprising retail company from Western Australia decided to ditch the designer dress she was wearing while walking down the aisle with Russell Duance on the show.

On Thursday, Beth, 39, listed her Shona Joy La Lune dress in the Pert Buy And Sell Western Australia group, asking for $ 300.

She modeled the dress in a series of photos, showing the dress crumpled up in a number of selfies, as well as hanging on a doorway in her home.

Beth explained in her description, “ Dress Shona Joy The Moon. Winged sleeves in off-white / cream satin. Small trail.

‘Open back with tie at neck. The button at the neck is very tight! (Need a hand).

“ Was dry cleaned but there are some traces of dirt on a photoshoot made after cleaning so could use another dry cleaning (I don’t have time for that) ”.

The Shona Joy La Lune backless maxi dress is valued at $ 480 and still for sale on the designer’s website.

Beth had a disastrous run on MAFS when she burst into tears on her wedding day after meeting her 37-year-old Dan Andrews lookalike Russell.

“He was not the person I had imagined. I was open to whatever was going on but I really had a shocking moment, ” Beth, 39, said.TV Week.

Beth also told the post that she couldn’t help but feel disappointed.

“ I actually felt a little offended, like they ignored all of these things and put me with Russell, ” she said.