Young fashion designer donates to COVID-19 relief

MAD-X started less than a year ago. With a range of tie-dye tracksuits and stickers, designer and owner, Madeline Hixon has sold her artwork for the benefit of all who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 26-year-old studied fashion and production at Lasell University. Tie-dyed loungewear was actually an accident for Hixon during his quarantine hobbies. When you go to fashion school, you learn how to build a brand, Hixon said. There’s a specific niche that she wanted to do; Scott Disick, the acid-washed tracksuits sold by his company, Talentless, caught his eye the most. However, the personal etiquette on her clothes is what makes her different from everyone else.

She voluntarily prints her clothing label on the front, so everyone can see exactly what her business stands for. Made in the USA. A portion of the profits go to families and businesses affected by COVID-19, according to MAD-X. Hixon hopes that if people know the clothes give to those battling COVID-19, it will encourage them to be nicer.

During his graduation year, Hixon left Lasell University in style. His final project was broadcast around ailments and diseases that are not considered attractive to the eye. By taking the cell mutations from said diseases and disorders and putting them outside, she was able to make beautiful clothes to display. It was Hixons’ first inclination to want to do anything more than just make clothes.

Hixon was working in New York City when COVID-19 hit and she had to go home. With rent and other necessities to pay, Hixon knew she had to find some extra cash to help herself. She had played with a quarantined bleach dye and her manager suggested she sell them. As an avid traveler and YouTuber, Hixons who follows social media was strong enough that she could spread her work and get something out of it. After posting a few photos and collaborating with influencer Alisha Marie, her company MAD-X took off.

MAD-X features Hixon as CEO, a manager to process inquiries and take photos, an intern to market on social media, and a few models. Their collaborations work perfectly together to create the magic of MAD-X.

I’ve always wanted to give back to something beyond clothes; Fashion has this wrapper of being very shallow, Hixon said. Her empathy and willingness to develop something that is more than looks is incredibly progressive for the fashion industry.

From mass production to greenhouse gases to factory functions, the big fashion industries are increasingly corrupt, according to Sustain your Style. You never really know where your money is going. I think people are starting to realize how great it can be to promote a small business, Hixon said.

All MAD-X packaging and acknowledgments are 100% recyclable, while their stickers are 100% compostable. They work incredibly hard to be eco-friendly. We care a lot about the environment and try not to become those brands that add to all the plastic and trash because we don’t have a lot left, Hixon said.

Between the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a consortium of southern black women, MAD-X works with a variety of beneficiaries to give back to a wide range of those directly affected. There are even people who would personally contact Hixon about their struggles during the pandemic and she would help them.

Hixon even returned using his own money. In 2019, she traveled to Ghana and bought paper and pens for the children so they no longer had to write with chalk. When you see it firsthand, the real impact of a little thing can bring out my need to be more philanthropic and see my life outside of my own privilege, Hixon said.

Once the pandemic has abated, Hixon hopes to maintain the same philanthropic ideology. She would love to build a lifestyle brand by collaborating with local businesses, showcasing small businesses to do something other than loungewear.

There is still a lot to learn for a business less than a year old, but Hixon has managed to donate $ 3,000 so far. We hope to reach 10 km by the end of 2021, Hixon said.

MAD-X is a forward-looking, reforming company focused on providing grants to disadvantaged sections of society. A pioneer and inspiring designer, Hixon sets new standards for the future of American fashion.

Photos courtesy of MAD-X.