Fashion
Young fashion designer donates to COVID-19 relief
MAD-X started less than a year ago. With a range of tie-dye tracksuits and stickers, designer and owner, Madeline Hixon has sold her artwork for the benefit of all who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The 26-year-old studied fashion and production at Lasell University. Tie-dyed loungewear was actually an accident for Hixon during his quarantine hobbies. When you go to fashion school, you learn how to build a brand, Hixon said. There’s a specific niche that she wanted to do; Scott Disick, the acid-washed tracksuits sold by his company, Talentless, caught his eye the most. However, the personal etiquette on her clothes is what makes her different from everyone else.
She voluntarily prints her clothing label on the front, so everyone can see exactly what her business stands for. Made in the USA. A portion of the profits go to families and businesses affected by COVID-19, according to MAD-X. Hixon hopes that if people know the clothes give to those battling COVID-19, it will encourage them to be nicer.
During his graduation year, Hixon left Lasell University in style. His final project was broadcast around ailments and diseases that are not considered attractive to the eye. By taking the cell mutations from said diseases and disorders and putting them outside, she was able to make beautiful clothes to display. It was Hixons’ first inclination to want to do anything more than just make clothes.
Hixon was working in New York City when COVID-19 hit and she had to go home. With rent and other necessities to pay, Hixon knew she had to find some extra cash to help herself. She had played with a quarantined bleach dye and her manager suggested she sell them. As an avid traveler and YouTuber, Hixons who follows social media was strong enough that she could spread her work and get something out of it. After posting a few photos and collaborating with influencer Alisha Marie, her company MAD-X took off.
MAD-X features Hixon as CEO, a manager to process inquiries and take photos, an intern to market on social media, and a few models. Their collaborations work perfectly together to create the magic of MAD-X.
I’ve always wanted to give back to something beyond clothes; Fashion has this wrapper of being very shallow, Hixon said. Her empathy and willingness to develop something that is more than looks is incredibly progressive for the fashion industry.
From mass production to greenhouse gases to factory functions, the big fashion industries are increasingly corrupt, according to Sustain your Style. You never really know where your money is going. I think people are starting to realize how great it can be to promote a small business, Hixon said.
All MAD-X packaging and acknowledgments are 100% recyclable, while their stickers are 100% compostable. They work incredibly hard to be eco-friendly. We care a lot about the environment and try not to become those brands that add to all the plastic and trash because we don’t have a lot left, Hixon said.
Between the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a consortium of southern black women, MAD-X works with a variety of beneficiaries to give back to a wide range of those directly affected. There are even people who would personally contact Hixon about their struggles during the pandemic and she would help them.
Hixon even returned using his own money. In 2019, she traveled to Ghana and bought paper and pens for the children so they no longer had to write with chalk. When you see it firsthand, the real impact of a little thing can bring out my need to be more philanthropic and see my life outside of my own privilege, Hixon said.
Once the pandemic has abated, Hixon hopes to maintain the same philanthropic ideology. She would love to build a lifestyle brand by collaborating with local businesses, showcasing small businesses to do something other than loungewear.
There is still a lot to learn for a business less than a year old, but Hixon has managed to donate $ 3,000 so far. We hope to reach 10 km by the end of 2021, Hixon said.
MAD-X is a forward-looking, reforming company focused on providing grants to disadvantaged sections of society. A pioneer and inspiring designer, Hixon sets new standards for the future of American fashion.
Photos courtesy of MAD-X.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]