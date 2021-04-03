Fashion
Deepika Padukone looks like a goddess in an all blue look that flaunts a figure
Deepika Padukone recently killed the monotone who looks like a boss, but her recent all-blue outfit took things up a notch and we’re taking notes.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE APR 03, 2021 12:19 IST
Deepika Padukone is the new queen of Bollywood monotone and we love her outfits. the Padmaavat The actor has donned a lot of monotonous clothes recently and not once has she failed to impress us. However, the recent ensemble she wore took things up a notch. Deepika in an all-blue ensemble is chasing all our blues and we’re here for it.
The images we are talking about show the actor wearing different shades of blue. For the shoot, Deepika opted for a dress with the effigy of the silhouette. The silhouette of the ribbed strap dress perfectly hugs her enviable curves. She paired it with a pair of deep blue trench coats and added more character to the ensemble with the diaper. Keeping the all-blue look intact, the actor wore a pair of royal blue heels and we are taking notes.
To accessorize the monotonous look, she took the subtle route and was just seen wearing her engagement ring which she paired with a chunky gold necklace. The actor also went for his signature look and was seen with subtle smoky eyes that were paired with mascara-laden lashes, smeared kohl, a bit of bronzer paired with nude lipstick and highlighter. To top off her chic look, she tied her hair up in a messy low bun. Deepika shared the image with a rather intriguing and totally relatable caption that read: “Summer already …? (Sic)”
Deepika Padukone has nailed a lot of monotonous looks recently and we can’t help but take style cues from the actor. Check out some of her recent outfits that we’ve added to your favorites:
On the job front, Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for her next film 83 in which she will be seen sharing a screen with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for the yet to be titled Shakun Batra film in Mumbai, which also features Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.
