Smith’s Hill High School ‘Do It In A Dress’ Students to Support Everyone’s Right to Education | Illawarra Mercury





There were more students at Smith's Hill High School than usual wearing dresses last Thursday. This is because boys, girls and even some teachers wanted to do their part to raise funds to support girls' education in Sierra Leone and Uganda. Sarah Gowers, 12th grade student, led a group of students in organizing the Do It In A Dress fundraiser for One Girl, an Australian charity that aims to provide education to girls and women in Sierra Leone and Uganda. It does this through scholarships and training programs. More than 130 million girls around the world lack access to education, and only 16 percent of girls in Sierra Leone have completed secondary school. One Girl is leading the DIIAD fundraiser, where participants sign up to spend a day in school attire, symbolizing girls' education. They are sponsored by friends and family to put themselves in the shoes of a schoolgirl in Sierra Leone and Uganda. Read more: Port Kembla High's' Last Man Standing 'Retires From Teaching' It was amazing to see everyone in their dresses, and we've raised $ 18,900 online so far. I think we raised just over $ 700 today, "Sarah said. "We had a big game of frisbee in school on the oval. We had a bake sale and an earring stand and a dress stand." The atmosphere was truly amazing. It was a really great day and it brought the school community together which was fantastic. "The 17-year-old was delighted that so many students and teachers were wearing a dress and supporting the event." In Australia we often think that the fight for equality is over because we live in such a big and prosperous country, but it's really not until everyone has been able to go to school and that everyone has the right to education, "she said." I think it's really important as a school community to show support. We love learning so much here and we want everyone to be able to learn. Read more: Woonona residents furious at Smith's Hill High School's three-story daycare plans Smith's Hill High School principal David Deitz praised his students. credit to students at Smith's Hill High School. They not only place a high value on education for themselves, but for each person, "said Deitz." Today we have seen the compassion and global awareness of our students, prompting them to take action. and make a difference for girls in countries where they are denied an education. "Visit https://www.onegirl.org.au/fundraisers/SmithsHillHighSchool/do-it-in-a-dress-2021 to support fundraising. Read more: Campbell Street headache after closing lane for cycleway pop-up







