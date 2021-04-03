Maryland men’s lacrosse accelerates Penn State on record-breaking day, 17-10

Jared Bernhardt was a freshman in 2017 when Maryland men’s lacrosse legend Matt Rambo set Maryland’s new record with 155 career goals. Bernhardt finished his first year with 20 goals under his belt, so it seemed unthinkable that he would ever be able to break Rambos’ record.

Saturday it happened. With less than two minutes to go in the first half, Bernhardt passed a Penn State defender and scored the goal no. 156 in the cage.

Nittany’s Lions had no answer for Bernhardt all day, and the record-breaking goal was the first of Bernhardt’s five best scores in the game. Led by the fifth-year senior, the Terps’ offense exploded once again in a 17-10 victory over the No.19 Penn State.

I was very happy to take the win on the senior day, said coach John Tillman. It is an important day for us in many ways. This senior class has done so much for us, so I’m happy for them.

And Maryland looked to its elders from the start. The defense, led by senior finalist and Tewaaraton Award nominee Nick Grill, conceded just two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

[Physicality will be crucial for Maryland mens lacrosse against Penn State]

Thanks to the stellar defense, the Terps didn’t stay far behind despite not scoring for the first nine minutes. Senior striker Logan Wisnauskas started scoring festivities with back-to-back goals from 10 meters.

Wisnauskas took a big step forward with his second goal, totaling his 200th career point in Maryland.

His senior colleague Bubba Fairman scored the goal that put Maryland ahead at the end of the quarter, a lead he never restored. Fairmans’ goal started a straight three-goal streak for the Terps, who managed to charge the net throughout the game.

Bernhardt beat the entire Penn State team 3-2 in the second quarter. He opened the frame with the goal that tied Rambos’ record and gave Maryland a five-goal cushion with the record holder, but his third goal was the most impressive in terms of style.

With the clock drawing to a close, the fifth-year senior took the ball from midfield deep into the Penn States zone, where he searched a last-second screecher from goalie Colby Kneese. Maryland entered the locker room leading by six, 10-4.

No one was slipping and it happened very quickly, said Bernhardt. I was just trying to do a play before time ran out.

[Maryland mens lacrosse outshot Rutgers notorious offense to remain undefeated]

Three Maryland penalties didn’t stop the nation’s No.3 team from keeping their lead out of the break. An extra-man goal from Mac OKeefe got the All-American in preseason, but his three third quarter goals were all tied by the Terps.

We knew it was only a matter of time before they got into their race, said defenseman Brett Makar. We had that upper management to get the defense back in place… and we were able to finish strong.

But OKeefe couldn’t stop Bernhardt from breaking more records. Bernhardts’ fifth goal gave Maryland a 14-7 lead, and it propelled them to second all-time in career points in Maryland behind only Rambo.

The Terps drove the rest of the way, allowing Tillman to pull his starters and give his bench some time. Still, Maryland won the turnover battle and beat the Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter to secure their seventh win of the year.

There’s a lot we can build on and improve on and clean up this week, Tillman said. It was a good stopover, and I want the guys to enjoy it for a few days and then come back to work.