Fashion: we are with the hero brands

Clare (far right) wears jacket, 275, T-shirt, 50, pants, 185, and sneakers, 195 Model wears leather jacket, 450, blouse, 95, pants, 195, and sneakers, 195, all meandem.com

With Main Street on lockdown, these unique boutique-style labels have breathed new life into our wardrobes and dominated the way we shop.

Clare Hornby launched ME + EM in 2009, with the goal of providing busy women with a quality work wardrobe at an affordable price.

I started my career at Harrods where I was able to invest in luxury clothing thanks to my employee discount. However, when I got into advertising it was no longer possible, I couldn’t afford it anymore. It made me want to find a way for women to enjoy luxury fashion at an affordable price.

We are a direct-to-consumer brand [bypassing third-party retailers] which means you can really buy luxury for less. We’ve been as thorough in everything we do as a luxury brand would be and every piece we make should be flattering, functional and timeless. We fit on multiple models, test fabrics and perfect designs. It takes time, but it’s worth it for the end product.

Our typical client is very busy and wants classic styles with a modern twist and the hard work done for her because she doesn’t have time to browse endless websites for clothes.

Were best known for our pants I was called a pants whisperer but, unsurprisingly, our knits and loungewear have performed really well this year, especially our palazzo pants. The appetite for our shoes is also growing. After the successful launch of our sneakers last year, we have more shoes to come.

Lots of high profile women including TV stars, royalty and actresses including Saoirse Ronan, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren. wear ME + EM. When it comes to ME + EM, the biggest compliment anyone can give me is that our clothes made them more confident because that’s the point.

meandem.com

Blazer, 325, sweater, 75, pants, 325 and sneakers, 195, all meandem.com

The winner for wow out of service

Founded in 2003 by Mandy Watkins, Hush is appreciated for its easy separations and ethos of comfort above all, its cult joggers.

The idea for Hush was born from my first British winter after moving here from Australia.

The cold and dark was such an unpleasant shock that my reaction was to hibernate, and I realized there must be a void in the market for a clothing brand dedicated to making the weather at home. special. When I was fired, it gave me both the time and some money to make my dream come true.

Brands often reflect their origins and I think being Australian Australians is a pretty easygoing and upbeat spectacle in our products. Also, my husband is a journalist, so the lifestyle element of the brand has been an integral part of Hush from the start and something we’ve probably done before everyone else. Plus, we’ve grown the business literally from the kitchen table, so it’s very personal. I hope our customers can see this intimacy and care.

We used to have a sweater that was our heroine style until it started popping up everywhere. Now it’s probably our leather joggers. My favorite are the pants I wear [opposite] from our current collection, I love their color, their androgynous vibe, the way they can be dressed up or down. They’re also comfortable, flattering, and wrinkle-free.

A client wrote to us once to say that Hush had changed his life. She told us that she dreaded the weekends because she never knew what to wear, but that she married a wardrobe that finally made her look forward to them.

It meant a lot. I know I wasn’t saving lives, but putting a smile on someone else’s face is always a great achievement.

hush-uk.com

Mandy, far right, wears a T-shirt, 27, pants, 79, and sneakers, 145 Model wears cardigan, 69, top, 25, jeans, 69, and sandals, 89 years, all hush-uk.com

The benchmark for relaxed glamor

Twelve years ago, Liz Houghton created Mint Velvet with her friends Jane Rawlings and Lisa Agar Rea. In 2017, she received an OBE for her business.

I wanted to create a business that it was fun to be a part of, with strong values ​​and a sense of community. Although we worked 24/7 at first it never felt like a job and we made sure our families were a part of the trip, engaging our partners and children in everything from the registration of the web address on delivery of our brochures. The importance of our culture was reminded to me seven years later when we lost our son Will in a bicycle accident. The whole team has hugged me and continues to do so, finding ever more creative ways to raise funds for the Will Houghton Foundation.

We make clothes for women who want to be fashionable and confident without feeling embarrassed by what they are wearing. Our client is a modern woman with multiple demands on her wardrobe and she wants great looking clothes that will stand the test of time. It’s a question of attitude over age.

Whenever people like Holly Willoughby or Susanna Reid wear our clothes, we are selling clothes that are out of the ordinary. But our biggest moment was when the Duchess of Cambridge wore our sneakers. We sold instantly and are getting inquiries from all over the world telling us about it.

The closure of our stores during the lockdown was a huge setback. I knew I had a great team, but their resilience and positivity was amazing. Fortunately our online sales were strong, I think our relaxed atmosphere was so good for the time.

Our loungewear, unsurprisingly, is on the rise, as are our denim, candles and beauty products. Looking ahead, I’m excited for the launch this month of our collection of sophisticated second-hand pieces and our swim and beach range for the summer.

mintvelvet.co.uk

Liz, far left, wears shirt, 69, pants, 99 and shoes, 109 Model wears jacket, 299, sweater, 79, pants, 89, and sneakers, 99, all mintvelvet.co.uk

The champion of timeless style

Without any design background, Marielle Wyse started Wyse London seven years ago, starting with bright cashmere knits and growing from there.

Whereas Wyse was born largely from the desire to conceive selfishly! for me, I also wanted to address women who do not want to be dictated by fashion; who want to wear clothes that don’t wear them.

I started out making cashmere sweaters, but decided to branch out, first with prints and then with denim, partly because my work was being copied, but also I realized that the only fact of making cashmere was limiting. We are four members of the design team, we were still a small company, but growing with confidence.

Oddly enough, for a mostly cashmere brand, the scalloped dungarees are our hero piece. They’re comfy, but also have the added bonus of dressing your top half, so if you’re on a Zoom call you’ve got that lovely scallop thing going on. The age range of women who bought them is wide. We posted a photo of a 75-year-old customer on Instagram and have never had such a positive reaction.

Over the past year, we have grown like never before. When the lockdown started, we took bags of clothes home and took to Instagram, holding things up, asking: Do you like this? We realized that we could get customer feedback just by talking to people. It changed the game. And I found out that we serve a much larger age range than I thought: a lot of women have texted me saying that they have bought something that their daughter has now stung. In fact, the number of messages I have received from older women saying that they have regained their love of fashion because of us is wonderful. True style has no age.

wyselondon.co.uk

Marielle, far right, wears denim jacket, 185, blouse, 175, and jeans, 180 Model wears jacket, 180, dress, 240, all wyselondon.co.uk Boots, 250, jigsaw-online.com

Fashion Director: Shelly Vella

Interviews: Laura Craik

Photographs: Eva Schwank

Fashion assistant: Joanne Toolan

Makeup: Linda Johansson at One Represents using KVD

Make-up assistant: Olivia Cochrane

Hair: Alex Szabo of Carol Hayes Management with Rita Hazan

Hairdressing assistant: Kirsty OBrien

Model: Steph Hall at Models 1

Production and Casting: Lucy Coghlan