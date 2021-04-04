Opinion: A healthy reminder to wear your ‘best Sunday’ | Notice





As Easter Sunday approached, my mom recently asked me if I had a dress to wear for Easter Sunday mass. When she asked this question, it reminded me of the church outfit I wore growing up. I have always been taught to dress with respect when going to church. I even had some dresses in my wardrobe that were specifically meant to be worn on Sundays. Come find out, many of my friends who attended weekly church services grew up the same. When my grandmother was growing up, church dress was taken even more seriously. The men wore suits at each service, and the women wore pretty dresses and sometimes hats. There was a special kind of reverence involved when it came to dressing for church. Some may say that in recent years, society’s expectations of the church dress code have declined. However, people like LaVerne Wimberly remind usthe appropriate way to dress going to church. Wimberly, who has a doctorate in education, is an 82-year-old native of Tulsa and a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. Like most people, Wimberly or simply “Doctor,” as her friends call her, has been housebound for a year due to the pandemic and has attended church for virtually the past 52 weeks. Now, when I had to go to church virtually, it was hard not to get complacent. I could sit in my bed, drink a cup of coffee and watch mass. If I’m honest most weeks I would attend virtual services while wearing my pajamas. Wimberly, however, was determined not to become complacent. Every Sunday of the past year, Wimberly has dressed to attend her virtual church service. When I say she “got dressed” I don’t mean she put on jeans and a sweater. No for Wimberly, dressing is doing the best you can on Sunday, whether the service is virtual or not. Fifty-two weeks is 52 outfits. Every Sunday, Wimberly wore a nice outfit with a matching hat to go with it. It’s better: she’s never worn the same outfit twice, and she kept a record in a journal. Thank goodness she took some selfies so we could appreciate how healthy and dedicated she is. If you need to smile, I guarantee that looking at Wimberly’s photos will do. Her mission was to keep herself motivated and that of others at a time when we needed it most, and she did. Wimberly, you are a remarkable treasure. I admire your commitment to dressing to impress no matter how or where you attend church. Thank you for reminding me of the importance of wearing my “best Sunday”. On this holy weekend, I hope each of you have a happy and blessed Easter. Because Christ is risen, he is truly risen. Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication student from New Orleans.

