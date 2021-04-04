Cowboy Baseball Clinches Series in Run-Rule Fashion





Post-match interviews STILL WATER Oklahoma State won its second straight conference series with a 21-11 victory over West Virginia in Saturday’s rubber game at O’Brate Stadium. The 11theThe Ranked Cowboys improved their standings to 18-7-1 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 game as they tallied 13 hits and claimed the race rule victory with an eighth inning of five. points that ended on a fly by sacrifice Hueston Morrill . Morrill was one of many Cowboys who had good days at home as he went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, a career-high. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Carson McCusker both had four RBIs in the win, while Cade Cabbiness drives three races. Trailing 3-0 at the start, OSU took control of the fight with a 10-point explosion in the third inning as the Pokes sent 14 hitters to the plate and tallied five hits. The 10-run inning marked the first time the Cowboys had scored 10 runs in an inning since 2019 when they scored 10 runs in the eighth inning against Texas on April 18. Morrill started things off in the pivotal inning with a single, and Encarnacion-Strand brought back OSU’s first inning when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. McCusker then picked up an RBI on a sacrificial fly, and Justin campbell drew a nip to tie the score at 3-3. The Pokes then erupted for seven points, all of which came with two strikeouts. A Cabbiness two-run single gave OSU a 5-3 lead, and Morrill called it with a three-run home run to left field, his first round of the season. OSU scored two more in the frame, one point on an error and another on a single RBI from Encarnacion-Strand, to go up 10-3. WVU (11-11, 3-3) wouldn’t go easy though, as they tackled runs in every round of the contest except the second. But OSU also continued their scoring assault, aided by a WVU pitching staff who threw 11 steps and hit seven Cowboys with throws, and the Pokes were able to put the Mountaineers aside in the eighth. In the final frame, Encarnacion-Strand once again started the scoring, this time with an RBI brace, and McCusker followed with a two-run homer. Later in the inning, a Cabbiness RBI single made it 20-11, and Morrill then went home and delivered a fly ball to right field which resulted in a sacrificed volley for the rule victory. the race. OSU returns to action on Friday when the Cowboys open a weekend series against Central Arkansas at O’Brate Stadium.

