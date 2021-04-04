Frock shock! Holly’s M&S dress now costs less than a shrimp sandwich: Instagram-hot Willoughby floral dress for Valentine’s Day is on sale for just 2.80
By Katie Hind, Showbusiness Editor-in-Chief for The Mail On Sunday
When Holly Willoughby posts her dazzling outfits on her Instagram account, fashion retailers are bracing for a sales boon. But a Marks & Spencer dress she recently advertised on social media has been slashed to less than a tenth of its original price.
But a Marks & Spencer dress she recently advertised on social media has been slashed to less than a tenth of her original 29.50, making it cheaper than a shrimp sandwich sold by the large distribution chain.
The black dress with a pink floral print was described by M&S as “ the Valentine’s Day dress ” on the retailer’s Instagram page, but it’s now on sale for just 2.80.
The best shrimp sandwich in the store costs 3.90 while its standard version with shrimp and mayonnaise is only 20 pence less than the robe, at 2.60.
Just eight weeks ago, the TV presenter announced the dress to her seven million Instagram followers as part of her one million deal as the face of M&S.
His followers responded by saying how much they liked him.
M&S congratulated him on its own social media platforms, writing alongside a photo of the This Morning host, 40, in a dress: ‘When our last delivery arrives and we are parading around the house to show our new dress for Valentine’s Day. ”
As of last week, however, the dress was still available at an extremely discounted price in stores across the UK.
Holly releases several collections each year as part of her lucrative contract with the company as she struggles to make her womenswear both popular and profitable.
A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer said, “We offer serious business as part of our sale and a generous return policy against many of our competitors. It’s a brilliant find and we don’t think it will last any longer.
