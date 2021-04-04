Fashion
A series of softball sweeps at ETSU in historic style
JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee — The Chattanooga Mocs softball team posted a fierce 3-2 victory in 11 innings to win a three-game streak against rival ETSU on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Johnson City, Tennessee. longest (per round) in Betty Basler Field history.
Following the win, Chattanooga is now the winner of four of his last five and improves to 4-1 in the SoCon game and 8-16 overall. ETSU drops to 13-11 overall and 1-5 in the league.
The full game recap, sidebar, and scoring summary are below.
UTC 3, ETSU 2 (11) | FRAMED
Chattanooga had multiple opportunities to capitalize on offense in the first three innings to help the starting pitcher Brooke Parrott. UTC published five results, including one Hayleigh weissenbach doubles over that span but ultimately failed seven runners with two in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
Parrott responded for the Mocs in the circle allowing just three hits and blocking four ETSU runners over his three innings of work. The effort included a 1-4-3 out to finish the third where the Bucs had runners in first and second.
Hannah wood succeeded Parrott in the circle at the top of the fourth and struck out the batters in order in each of the fourth and fifth innings while allowing only a single in the sixth. Of the nine strikeouts, seven were recorded via a ground ball to the infield.
Chattanooga continued his tendency to fail runners on offense in the fifth inning after leaving the runners in first and second. Additionally, UTC would leave one runner in each of the sixth and seventh innings, totaling 11 in the original seven innings.
After allowing a first single at the end of the seventh, Wood induced a failure at first which allowed the runner to advance to second with an out. ETSU’s Lauren Lee topped off sharp shortstop line workout Kailey snell who then overtook the runner in second place to send the scoreless play as an extras.
The UTC was withdrawn in order at the start of eighth before an ETSU rally saw the bases loaded with just one withdrawal after an intentional march. Wood escaped the traffic jam with a return to the circle and an end-of-round flyover to the right.
The Mocs were again removed in order in the extras during the ninth. ETSU led the half with a brace on the right wall by Kylie Toler before a single from Andrea Sarhatt and an intentional walk from Lauren Lee charged the goals with no strikeout. Wood was able to evade the threat once again and prevent the winning point from scoring behind three straight points.
The international tie-breaking rule came into effect at the top of the 10e round and provided an immediate scoring spark for both teams. Kacie lynch advanced the runner through dead ground before Weissenbach pitched her second home run of the season, a two-run shot to the right center, to give Chattanooga a 2-0 lead.
In the lower half, ETSU advanced their runner to third place over dead ground to start the round before Lilly Holston tied the game with a one-out homerun and two runs in left field. The Bucs failed to push another run and the game became the longest in Betty Basler Field history.
Kailey snell drove the top half of the 11e with an RBI brace on the sidelines to the left center, marking the runner up in second and giving UTC a 3-2 lead. UTC would bring the lead one point down the sleeve.
Parrott returned the game to the circle and only needed 11 shots to register a groundout, foul and out to score his first career save. Parrott allowed just two hits in 4.0 innings of work and struck out a pair.
Wood (5-4) took the relief victory and shot 7.0 innings while giving up six hits and just two runs (one won). She has allowed just one earned run in her last 20.0 innings of action, including an 18.0 goalless streak.
Weissenbach recorded his first career four-stroke game in 196e game played in a UTC uniform after completing a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a homerun, two RBIs and a run scored. Snell posted his second of three wins of his rookie season, going 3-for-5 with a brace and an RBI. Courtney Ball added the other multiple hit tally behind a 2-for-4 day at home.
SCORING GAMES
T10e: Hayleigh weissenbach center right home run, 2 RBIs (1-0 B); Adison keylon Mark. (UTC 2-0)
B10e: Lilly Holston did a home run to left field, 2 RBIs (3-2 BBFKFFFFB); Alana Collins scored. (Tie 2-2)
T11e: Kailey snell doubled center left, RBI (1-2 KFB); Kendall Andrews Mark. (UTC 3-2)
NEXT
Chattanooga (8-16, 4-1 SoCon) continues their road play in the Southern Conference next weekend with a three-game streak against Mercer in Macon, Ga. Match coverage links will be available on the schedule page.
FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA SOFTBALL
For the most up-to-date Chattanooga softball news and information, please follow @GoMocsSBonTwitter&Instagramand Chattanooga Softball onFacebook.
