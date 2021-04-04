Fashion back for summer





It’s time to dive (stylish) straight into the depths of this season’s fashion. Whether it’s swapping out your tote for a colorful new bag or rethinking your accessories when the temperatures soar, here are some summer fashion rules. Choose natural fibers to beat the heat When it comes to fabrics, choose lighter options like cotton, rayon, and linen. Breathability is the key when the sun comes up to play! Adopt loose, flowing styles Try on an edgy ruffle top that skims your body. You can even wear it to work with a blazer or a cute cardigan. White sneakers for victory Clean white sneaks are taking place this summer, and you can pair them with everything from jeans to summer dresses to minis. Cute and comfortable! Choose the perfect shorts It’s shorts season, so pick a pair that fits and flatters you and stick with them. Are you opting for cut denim? Try them on to make sure the length and fit are just right for you. Slip into summer sandals Summer is a great time to find a new pair of sandals. Slide sandals are great for their comfort and ease (just like flip flops!). A bold color adds so much more style to your step and takes any summer outfit to the next level. Dress your denim Aged jeans paired with dressier pieces make for such a fashionable high-low look. Try on your jeans or cuts with a sexy top, a cute clutch and a pair of bright slides. Dare your bare shoulders Dare all naked, but that doesn’t mean you have to show it all! Strappy dresses are a way to stay stylish (and cool) without showing too much skin. Pair it with block heel sandals and be ready for anything. Dive into a new shade Choose pieces with a strong pop of color like coral, blue or yellow for a fresh summer look. Pair your summery colors with neutral tones you already know and love. Explore prints and patterns Try something new this year and show up at the next bridal shower, brunch or wedding wearing a floral print on your face or a touch of a geometric pattern. You will be the talking point of the city! White denim is everything When temperatures soar, nothing looks fresher or more put together than crisp white denim. Try teaming any white pants or skirt with a conversational print top and a pair of bright slides.

