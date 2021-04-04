Dannii Minogue looks effortlessly chic as she steps out in a floral dress and straw hat

Dannii Minogue looks effortlessly chic as she steps out in a floral dress and straw fedora hat for a walk with a friend in Melbourne
By Ali Daher For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Updated:
She was recently given the green light following a coronavirus alert.
And on Thursday, Dannii Minogue looked effortlessly chic when she was spotted out for a walk with a friend in Melbourne.
The 49-year-old channeled the vibes of summer in a purple and pink floral dress, which she teamed with a straw fedora hat and reflective polarized sunglasses.
Stylish: Australian pop singer Dannii Minogue looked effortlessly chic when she was spotted walking with a friend on Thursday in Melbourne
Dannii accessorized her look with brown boots and a black handbag that she carried over her body.
The pop star was all glamorous for the outing and appeared to be wearing a light cover of makeup and brown lipstick.
Judge Masked Singer appeared to be engaged in a deep conversation with his friend during their day.
Pretty flowery: The 49-year-old channeled the summer vibes in a purple and pink maxi dress, which she teamed with a straw fedora hat and reflective sunglasses
Dannii is the mother of 10-year-old son Ethan, whom she shares with her ex-partner, British model Kris Smith.
The sighting comes just days after Dannii received a negative test result following a brief visit to Brisbane last month as Queensland struggled to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.
Dannii attended an exclusive event for the launch of Virgin Australia’s new Business Class menu in Brisbane on Thursday, March 25.
Dressed up: Dannii accessorized her look with brown boots and a black purse she wore over her slender body
She was only briefly in Brisbane and returned to Melbourne a day later.
On Monday, Danni confirmed she had been tested for Covid-19 upon her return to Victoria and immediately isolated herself while awaiting her negative result.
“Yes, I was tested and luckily the results came back negative,” she said.
Fear: The sighting comes just days after Dannii received a negative test result following a brief visit to Brisbane last month as Queensland struggled to contain a Covid-19 outbreak
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos