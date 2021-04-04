Dannii Minogue looks effortlessly chic as she steps out in a floral dress and straw hat

She was recently given the green light following a coronavirus alert.

And on Thursday, Dannii Minogue looked effortlessly chic when she was spotted out for a walk with a friend in Melbourne.

The 49-year-old channeled the vibes of summer in a purple and pink floral dress, which she teamed with a straw fedora hat and reflective polarized sunglasses.

Dannii accessorized her look with brown boots and a black handbag that she carried over her body.

The pop star was all glamorous for the outing and appeared to be wearing a light cover of makeup and brown lipstick.

Judge Masked Singer appeared to be engaged in a deep conversation with his friend during their day.

Dannii is the mother of 10-year-old son Ethan, whom she shares with her ex-partner, British model Kris Smith.

The sighting comes just days after Dannii received a negative test result following a brief visit to Brisbane last month as Queensland struggled to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

Dannii attended an exclusive event for the launch of Virgin Australia’s new Business Class menu in Brisbane on Thursday, March 25.

She was only briefly in Brisbane and returned to Melbourne a day later.

On Monday, Danni confirmed she had been tested for Covid-19 upon her return to Victoria and immediately isolated herself while awaiting her negative result.

“Yes, I was tested and luckily the results came back negative,” she said.