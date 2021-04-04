



Wolverines Wins 18th Big Ten Championship in Wire-to-Wire Fashion

Wolverines won their 18th Big Ten playoff championship while coaching Kurt golder won the fifth Big Ten Coach of the Year award in his career. UM led end to end during the meeting.

UM won the competition by 13 points, the championship’s biggest margin of victory since 1977.

Senior Cameron Bock tied for the all-around title and also won the pommel horse and still ringing.

Sophomore Paul Judah took third place in the all-around and placed second on parallel bars and high bar. Site: Lincoln, New Brunswick (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Event: Big Ten Championships

UM finish: First place of seven teams (411,000)

Next Unified Messaging Event: Friday, April 16 – at NCAA Qualifier (Minneapolis, Minn.), 1 p.m. CDT Full results (PDF) LINCOLN, Neb. – The second-largest University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team won the 18th Big Ten Championship in program history with a team score of 411,000 on Saturday night (April 3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska. Senior Cameron Bock tied for all-around victory and also won titles on pommel horse and still rings. The title, the first UM since 2014, also took place in Lincoln. The Head Coach Kurt golder won the fifth Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 25 years of career. Sophomore Paul Judah also excelled in the evening, placing second on parallel bars (14.200) and high bar (13.950) and taking third place in the all-around (83.350). The Wolverines began their quest for the Big Ten title on vault, scoring a 71.200 for a new season high on the table. Bock led Michigan with a 14.500 to take third and second year Casey cummings scored a 14.300 to place ninth. After one rotation, UM led Iowa by 0.700 points. On parallel bars in the second rotation, UM got a 67.300. First-year student Evgeny Siminiuc scored a solid 13.900 for third place, while Judah scored a 14.200 for second place. On the horizontal bar, in second year Adam wooten scored a career-high 13.700 to take fifth, while Bock (13.800) was third and and Judah was second (13.950). UM scored a 68.250 on the event, another best of the season, and led the competition with a whopping 7.05 points after three rotations. In second place on the floor exercise, senior Nick guy had 14,000 to place fifth, while Bock took sixth place (14,350). Judah (14.250) and senior Jacob moore (14,200) also broke the 14,000 plateau. In total, UM scored 70.800 to maintain a massive 12.10 point lead with a team score of 277.550. After a bye, the Wolverines took on the pommel horse, where Bock blew the competition away with a 14.350 for the event victory. The Wolverines scored a 65.750 and a team score of 343.300, entering the final rotation on fixed rings. More rings saw UM close out the victory with a total of 67,700 teams, with Bock securing his third title of the night with a 14,000 on the event. Graduate student Thomas paul also chipped in a 13.650. UM took the victory by 13 points, the biggest margin of victory in a Big Ten championship since 1977. Host Nebraska was second in the game with a team score of 398,000. Judah and Bock were named the All-Big Ten first team, while Siminiuc secured a spot on the second team. Tweet of the meeting TEN GREAT CHAMPIONS

? B1G regular season

? B1G after the season We all know what’s next …#Go blue? pic.twitter.com/LDTJZ9rJKC Michigan Gymnastics? (@UMichGym) April 4, 2021 Next, Michigan will set its sights on the NCAA Championships and NCAA Selection Show on Tuesday (April 6). UM will then compete in the NCAA qualifiers on Friday, April 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. CDT.







