Dodgers beat Rockies and hit first home run of 2021 in unconventional ways – Daily News
The Dodgers have hit more home runs in 2020 than any major league team. All 118 landed over the fence.
Three games and 110 at bat in the new season, one batter Dodger finally broke the barrier on Saturday. Poor Zach McKinstry, however, could not trot quietly around the basepaths of Coors Field. Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia jumped to the fence, grabbed the McKinstrys ball in his glove strap and shot the baseball across the playing field.
Unfortunately for Tapia, he acted like the ball was slipping away from him, crouching in a heap as the ball rolled away from him on the warning lane. McKinstry was not fooled. He never stopped running en route to a home run inside the park the first of his career and the decisive blow in the Dodgers 6-5 win.
Corey Seager led the Dodgers’ 12-stroke offense with a 3-on-4 performance. With two strikeouts in the eighth inning and Gavin Lux in first base, Rockies pitcher Mychal Givens walked Seager and pitched less carefully to the next batter. , Chris Taylor. Taylors overtook Lux in what turned out to be the winning race.
Colorado got in to Victor Gonzalez for a run late in the eighth inning, but Kenley Jansen got the last five outs to save the save.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler allowed four hits in six innings, did not walk a batter and put out four. A solo home run by Raimel Tapia got the Rockies into the third round. A brace in the opposing field by Ryan McMahon led to another point in the fourth. After five innings, the Dodgers were trailing 2-0 and had just three baserunners on their own.
Rockies pitcher Jon Gray entered the game with a record of success against the Dodgers at Coors Field 4-1 with a career 3.48 earned-run average, including wins at each of his last two starts. He was masterful again on Saturday, pairing a 97 mph fastball with superb command. Only his body failed him.
Seager started the sixth inning with a brace, the Dodgers’ fourth hit and the game’s first extra hit. Gray was quickly visited by a sports coach and removed from the game. The Rockies said the right-hander was suffering from cramps all over his body.
Right-hander Yency Almonte took over, and the pitchers duel was over. A traditional Coors Field game had started.
With two strikeouts, Max Muncy hit only one third baseman Josh Fuentes, who was moved into the traditional shortstop hole. Seager marked the Dodgers’ first inning, reducing their deficit to 2-1. AJ Pollock, who beat the cursors by two strokes to end his two beats against Gray, chose to keep the inning alive. Almonte then hit Edwin Rios with a 95 mph fastball to charge the bases.
Austin Barnes was chasing his first RBI of the season when Almonte hung a 1 and 1 slider over the plate. Barnes hit a single in left field, and Muncy and Pollock scored to put the Dodgers ahead 3-2.
In the seventh inning, Lux smoked a triple in the right corner against right-hander Tyler Kinley, then scored on a Seager single. The Dodgers led 4-2.
Right-hander Blake Treinen (1-0), making his first appearance in 2021, relieved Buehler at the bottom of the seventh inning. Treinen didn’t allow a home run until his 25th game last season, but he started the new season by walking CJ Cron and giving up a two-point home run to Fuentes. The match was tied 4-4.
