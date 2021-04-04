Kriti Sanon kills boss Lady Vibes in sultry blazer dress, pantsuit with bralette

Advising fans to recognize the opportunity to knock on the door and be willing to take risks, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon offered the internet a flood of photos from his recent photoshoot in a magazine that painted our Sunday with a strong patronage atmosphere. Ahead of the work week, Kriti created a powerful fashion inspiration as she turned on the heat with earth tones in a sartorial trench coat, sultry blazer dress, chic bodysuit and sexy pantsuit with a bralette that has no. only left the fashion police stunned, but also gave us back. take instant notes to kill at formal events the future planners that we are.

Taking on social media, Kriti shared the charming photos that have taken the internet by storm. One frame featured the diva wearing a black underwired cropped top paired with an olive green pantsuit from KAYB that boasts of taking comfort from classics and adding flawless, daring and unapologetic elegance to basics. of the wardrobe.

Kriti accessorized her look with a pair of handcrafted earrings from myrha By Rhea Bothra and modern handcrafted rings from Misho. Leaving her soft curls parted in a messy fashion, Kriti amplified the glamor quotient with a pop of pink lip gloss and rosy makeup as she struck casual poses in evening wear.

In the interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Kriti shared her thoughts on fashion freedom, and if you’re still trying to dictate how women should dress, it really makes me wonder where we’re going. This patriarchal attitude is so deeply ingrained in the psyche of peoples that it is difficult to change their mindset. It is important to teach our children that men and women are equal, that women should be respected.

In another picture, the Bhediya The star was dressed in a shirt-style bodysuit from Swedish fast fashion label H&M. The beige bodysuit was worn buttoned up and came with chest pockets while the sleeves were rolled up for a work style.

Kriti paired it with tapered pants in Prussian blue. High waisted straight pants with double pleats are credited to the 1995 fashion label and Kriti stuck with the messy soft curl hairstyle as she struck sultry poses for the camera.

Adding to the vibrancy factor of the powerful dressing, Kriti went shirtless as she wore an oversized one-button-closure plaid blazer from Staple that prides itself on creating classics, essentials and useful pieces that have the ability to be reused or styled as reinvented statements for a more sustainable future for fashion. Kriti captioned this pic with one of her favorite quotes which read: She remembered who she was, and the game has changed (sic) and that’s all the motivation we need as we prepare. for Monday.

In the last photo from the photoshoot, Kriti can be seen lifting the mercury in a brown and cream leather overcoat that featured a plunging neckline with a thigh slit and was held at the waist by a classic leather belt. The trench coat is credited to Gabriella Demetriades clothing brand, Deme, which is an upscale women’s ready-to-wear brand that focuses on both form and function with a dedication to clean lines and fit. sensual.

Pulling her shoulder length hair into a low ponytail hairstyle, the diva flaunted a pair of Misho’s golden round earrings and let her ensemble do the talking to the max. She opted for smoky eye makeup for this look.

With an impressive roster of mega movies lined up in her kitty this year, Kriti shared, I think life is unpredictable and you should always keep the doors open to the possibilities. It’s okay if you haven’t understood your passion. Fate has its own way of getting you to where you’re meant to be. You just need to recognize the opportunity to knock on the door and be prepared to take risks. That’s what I did.

Kriti Sanon was designed for all of these looks by fashion editor Zunaili Malik.

