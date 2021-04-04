Digital Fashion: This Outfit Will Set You Back 780 And It’s Just An Illusion | Fashion

II’m in my suburban garden wearing an electric blue bodysuit that makes me look both a water sprite and a cyborg. Tendrils wrap around my limbs. Impossible purple petals unroll at my feet and explode around my body. What will the neighbors think?

In fact, if the neighbors were watching, they would see me wandering awkwardly past my husband’s iPhone lens, wearing a black waistcoat and leggings, trying to find an angle that hides the sandbox. It wasn’t until later that the jumpsuit designed by London duo Auroboros overlapped the image.

This is digital fashion and sci-fi as it looks like a lot of companies are betting on its prominence in fashions in the near future. For now, these mind-boggling virtual creations are either superimposed on still images, posted on social media, or created for avatars to wear in multiplayer games, but they’re not free. The one I’m wearing has a decidedly designer price tag of 780. In 2019, a shimmering iridiscence dress from The Manufacturer sold for 7,800. At the more accessible end, another company, Tribute Brand, sells digital clothing, worn on Instagram by people like uber-fashion influencer Veronika Heilbrunner, for approximately the 36 mark.

In the world of video games, digital fashion is already booming. The market for skins, which allow characters to change their appearance in the game, is expected to reach 36 billion by the end of 2022, while Fortnite, which has more than 250 million users worldwide, is said to earn nearly 220m per month already in skins.

Hannah Marriott in her back garden, wearing an Auroboros bodysuit and Shishigami shoes. Photography: to be confirmed

More and more, mainstream fashion brands are getting into the action: Last month, Gucci produced a pair of neon green virtual sneakers, for 9, to wear in augmented reality (AR) game worlds, as well as on social networks. And just like NFT [non-fungible token] Works of art have sold for breathtaking prices, including the last months sale of a piece of Beeple over 50m at Christies, as well as NFT sneakers.

Earlier this month, a collaboration between native crypto brand RTFKT (pronounced artifact) and 18-year-old digital artist Fewocious, made the equivalent of 2.24m in seven minutes with the sale of 621 pairs of files. collectible digital from NFT Trainers that come in limited editions, and are marked for authenticity. Physical trainers will eventually be sent to the owners of the NFT files, but company co-founder Benoit Pagotto describes these chattels as just a bonus. During the last fortnight, RTFKT sold 200,000 other models of virtual-only sneakers, in collaboration with Atari.

Things are crazy these days, I’m having fun, says Pagotto, whose friends keep calling him to ask if he’s still rich (it’s not in my bank account that had a business, he assures me.)

People have been applying filters on their Snapchat and Instagram for years, so the allure of being able to control your image online is part of the mainstream culture, says Francesca Muston, vice president of fashion at WGSN, a trend forecaster. These filters, which improve cheekbones and create Bambi-like eyes, are now so popular that people’s stories looking for plastic surgery to look more like themselves online are sadly widespread.

The 21st century was a repeat of the 20th, but now we can carry fire or water everyday Paula Sello, creator of Auroboros

Digital fashion is just an extension of that. This trend looks very futuristic, but when you really stop and look around you realize it’s already here.

Auroboross designers Paula Sello, 24, and Alissa Aulbekova, 22, explain that the garment I’m wearing was inspired by Alex Garland’s film. Annihilation and plants and flowers of the deep seabed. The pair are in talks with a slew of tech companies and believe that in about six months it will be possible to wear digital fashion using the same type of AR. [augmented reality] as it has become common in facial filters, but which follows the whole body in 3D, thanks to Lidar cameras, already installed on the latest iPhones and iPads. The step beyond that, they fervently believe, is to experience digital AR mode off-screen. Using AR glasses, for example, currently seriously developed by big tech companies, you could watch a friend in real life and see them wearing an Auroboros dress made of water.

Creatively, says Sello, it’s an entirely new form of expression. So far, the 21st century has been pretty much a repetition of everything that was done in the 20th century. But now we have the ability to carry fire or water on a daily basis.

There are a lot of skeptics who dismiss digital fashion as an internet age emperor or worry that humanity is collapsing in front of screens as our minds are increasingly sucked into the matrix. Technology doesn’t have to be terrifying, it can also be utopian, Sello says. She emphasizes that digital fashion can be experienced together and offers a potential victory in sustainability.

Tribute brand Fido pants. Photography: Tribute Brand

Fashion behavioral psychologist Professor Carolyn Mair thinks it might scratch the same itch as fast fashion. Humans are hardwired to seek novelty, she says, and aesthetically pleasing, which is why the essence of fashion is that it keeps reinventing itself. Digital outfits could satisfy this need, giving the same self-esteem boost as the much-maligned tendency of people to wear new outfits every time they post on social media, but without making clothes. physical to be sent to the landfill. It’s also a real escape, says Mair, which appeals to many at the moment. This takes us to the impossible. In an artificial virtual world, we can be whoever we want.

Pagotto agrees that for a certain type of customer, virtual clothes bring the same buzz as wearing them in real life: you send a message to your tribe, just like you would in the real world, but it’s cooler because that you can have wings and flames coming apart from that. As someone who spends every day saturated with these images, with all their color and visual storytelling, he says, something strange has happened. Now every once in a while when I browse Instagram and see normal photos and normal shoes, it feels very boring to me, like I’m looking at the past.